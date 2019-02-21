The Gardiner Museum is offering free admission to the Ai Weiwei exhibit in Toronto

Toronto is in for a treat next month when the Gardiner Museum opens its doors for free during a weekend-long birthday celebration.

The Gardiner is celebrating 35 years of showcasing the art of ceramics by offering free admission to the whole museum on March 9 and 10.

The free admission weekend includes special exhibitions, which means you can check out artist Ai Weiwei's Unbroken that's showing at the Gardiner from February 28 until June 9.

Ai Weiwei's "Sunflower Seeds" has arrived! Over the next few days, we'll be sharing some behind-the-scenes installation shots as we countdown to #AiWeiweiUnbroken, opening next Thursday, February 28.



Included as well is free family clay programming and access to the lesser-known Best in Show: a ceramic exhibit dedicated to all things dogs.