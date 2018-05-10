Ai Weiwei exhibition coming to Toronto

The work of legendary artist Ai Weiwei is coming back to Toronto for a special exhibit.

Ai Weiwei: Unbroken arrives early next year at the Gardiner Museum with a body of works formed over the past decade that speak to the artists' love of the expressive and enduring nature of ceramics.

Known for his multi-faceted and challenging art, Ai Weiwei often uses his art as a tool to create a dialogue surrounding human rights and global issues.

A piece from his series of Han Dynasty urns with the Coca Cola logo painted on them is one of several examples of this tendency to use art to question the political and historical conventions of China. This piece will be among the works displayed in the exhibit.

Colored Pots (2006) will also be included in the exhibit. Each pot is meant to explore the idea of covering up and changing history while the remnants lie just beneath the surface.

Installations and sculptures will also be among the works displayed.

One of them is Sunflower Seeds (2008–2010), a patchwork of handmade, life-sized sunflower seeds each made of porcelain—a main export of China—that encourages a closer look at the cultural and economic impact of mass production on China.

Toronto is no stranger to Weiwei's work.

Many may recall seeing Forever Bicycles, an enormous sculpture consisting of over 3,000 interconnected bikes, which served as the centrepiece for the 2013 Nuit Blanche in Nathan Phillips Square.

The new exhibit is set to arrive sometime in February 2019.