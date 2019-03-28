A Toronto bakery just made its own flawless version of The Office theme song

No intro credit sequence in the history of television has been parodied more than that of NBC's The Office. It's a thing.

Last year around this time, fans of both the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs posted their own respectable versions of the iconic TV theme song, modified to feature footage of pro athletes and their coaches (as opposed to the lovable Dunder Mifflin gang).

This week, a new local contender entered the ring: Francesca Italian Bakery.

The Scarborough-based business, famous for its Sicilian-style cannoli, doesn't boast the kind of star power within its ranks that you might find on an NBA team, and yet, their freshly-dropped Office parody might be the best to emerge from Toronto to date.

Shot for shot, it's dang near impeccable—we see perfectly-timed pans of moderate traffic, zooms of the company's logo from behind a chain link fence, even a close-up of cake being slathered with white frosting that lines up with the TV show's own closeup of white-out being applied to paper.

This parody has substance and, thanks to the fact that it was filmed in an actual office-like place of work, feels more authentic than most of what's been produced in the genre lately.

Francesca, which is celebrating its 25th year in business, shared the work on Instagram Wednesday with the caption "Just another day at 'The Office'! :-)" and customers are smitten.

Check out the full version on YouTube here, or visit the spot yourself for some sweets at 2 Invergordon Avenue.