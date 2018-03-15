Someone remade The Office theme with the Toronto Raptors

Things didn't turn out so well for Michael Scott when he challenged his employees to a game of basketball in the Dunder Mifflin warehouse.

What you're about to see is the opposite of that.

A clever fan of both The Office and the Raptors has taken it upon himself to recreate the former franchise's iconic opening theme song with every character replaced by one of the NBA team's players (or, in the case of Dwayne Casey, its coach.)

Called simply "The Raptors," the video was posted to Reddit yesterday by someone with the handle 905UserNotFound under the caption "had to make one for the best Raptors squad in history."



It's far from the first parody of The Office's opening credits, but it's a really, really good one.

The timing is flawless, as is the selection of shots and characters used to replace the sitcom's cast.

Instead of buildings and signs from Scranton, Pennsylvania, the Raptors theme opens with the CN Tower and the Air Canada Centre. Instead of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, we see home court with the Raptors logo proudly displayed.

And it only gets better from there.

Well done, 905UserNotFound. You're making thousands upon thousands of people laugh today – maybe even the Raptors themselves.