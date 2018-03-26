Someone remade The Office theme with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs Nation, here is your hockey team presented in the style of everyone's favourite TV show about a Pennsylvania paper company.

That's right, fresh on the heels of a highly successful Toronto Raptors x The Office fan video, someone has created a parody version of the same theme song starring the Toronto Maple Leafs.

'The Leafs,' an Office parody, was created by 22-year-old Maple Leafs super fan and photographer David Scala.

Scala uploaded the video to Twitter last week, writing "The only explanation I can give you for creating this, is that I LOVE the @MapleLeafs .... so here it is in all its glory!"

The only explanation I can give you for creating this, is that I LOVE the @MapleLeafs .... so here it is in all its glory! @TheFordFANatic @theofficenbc @Steve_Dangle #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/FMCqsaP565 — David Scala (@davidscala) March 22, 2018

I give it a week before we see the Blue Jays in full Dunder Mifflin style as well.