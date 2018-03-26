Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto maple Leafs

Someone remade The Office theme with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Leafs Nation, here is your hockey team presented in the style of everyone's favourite TV show about a Pennsylvania paper company.

That's right, fresh on the heels of a highly successful Toronto Raptors x The Office fan video, someone has created a parody version of the same theme song starring the Toronto Maple Leafs.

'The Leafs,' an Office parody, was created by 22-year-old Maple Leafs super fan and photographer David Scala.

Scala uploaded the video to Twitter last week, writing "The only explanation I can give you for creating this, is that I LOVE the @MapleLeafs .... so here it is in all its glory!"

I give it a week before we see the Blue Jays in full Dunder Mifflin style as well.

Lead photo by

David Scala

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Someone remade The Office theme with the Toronto Maple Leafs

What to see at the Toronto Zoo now that the pandas are gone

50 things to do this spring in Toronto

Harry Potter festival near Toronto lets you ride the Hogwarts Express

The best and worst GoodLife Fitness in Toronto

Everything you need to know about Earth Hour 2018 in Toronto

This stunning waterfall near Toronto is the ideal spring escape

Toronto couple slow danced through a TTC subway delay