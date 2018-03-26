Someone remade The Office theme with the Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs Nation, here is your hockey team presented in the style of everyone's favourite TV show about a Pennsylvania paper company.
That's right, fresh on the heels of a highly successful Toronto Raptors x The Office fan video, someone has created a parody version of the same theme song starring the Toronto Maple Leafs.
'The Leafs,' an Office parody, was created by 22-year-old Maple Leafs super fan and photographer David Scala.
Scala uploaded the video to Twitter last week, writing "The only explanation I can give you for creating this, is that I LOVE the @MapleLeafs .... so here it is in all its glory!"
The only explanation I can give you for creating this, is that I LOVE the @MapleLeafs .... so here it is in all its glory! @TheFordFANatic @theofficenbc @Steve_Dangle #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/FMCqsaP565— David Scala (@davidscala) March 22, 2018
I give it a week before we see the Blue Jays in full Dunder Mifflin style as well.
