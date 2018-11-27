Toronto artist is painting the city's iconic buildings

Toronto is home to some truly iconic landmarks, and a local artist is capturing them perfectly with her tiny illustrations.

Natalie Czerwinski has been turning all the city's favourite buildings, businesses, and animals into precious prints for the past three years, and her illustrations are absolutely delightful.

Using a mix of watercolour paints, ink, and pencil crayons, she's documented countless buildings and sold them on her site as postcards, stickers, and notebooks.

"I just started illustrating places and storefronts that mean a lot to me: Bitondo's, Moonbean Coffee, the fruit market at the corner of Bloor and Manning," says Czerwinski.

"I started posting on my Instagram and found that some of these places resonated with people as well."

Her website includes world famous buildings like the ROM, St. Lawrence Market, theatres like the Royal Cinema or the Kingsway, some of the best libraries in the city, and even some major downtown intersections.

She's also painted other local legends that have defined the city for years.

You can find small prints of neighbourhood staples like the now-TV famous Kim's Convenience, Allan Gardens, Sneaky Dee's, and Queen West's mainstay music venue The Rex.

Plus there are odes to heroes who have come and gone: you can order quaint illustrations of the now-closed Condom Shack, Sam The Record Man, and of course, Honest Ed's, off Czerwinski's website.

"...That connection to places that a lot of us feel, that's really inspired [me] to illustrate more and more of these spaces and try and capture that storefront, or that stretch of a street, or that landmark that means a lot to us," she says.

But perhaps the best part is that Czerwinski's art isn't limited to buildings.

Her illustrations also include some of Toronto's most iconic animals, namely stickers of Raccoon City's beloved trash pandas and the majestic Ikea Monkey—legends.