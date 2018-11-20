City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
raccoon ttc toronto

TTC delay caused by raccoon is the most Toronto problem ever

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's two things that we know are sure in this life: trash pandas and delays on the TTC.  

And while raccoons are no stranger to the transit system, the combination of the two never ceases to amaze us in its Toronto-ness. 

Today in #TorontoProblems, Northbound trains between Eglinton and Finch where delayed up to 15 minutes when a raccoon decided to take a stroll on the tracks. 

It took about 45 minutes for TTC staff to get the raccoon out of the way and for regular service to resume. 

It's not the first time an adorable raccoon has caused major delays on the tracks.

These fuzzy fare-dodgers have been spotted casually taking escalators down into stations and riding the rocket for free.

Wait times on the TTC are so common, it's almost better if it's caused by Toronto's beloved furry mascot. 

People are even demanding the TTC start including cute pictures with their service alerts; it's the least they can do to make those delays a little more bearable. 

People may have a love-hate relationship with them, but hey, they're just trying to commute from one green bin to the next.

Lead photo by

Bukharov

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Canada Post warns Toronto that holiday packages might not arrive on time

TTC delay caused by raccoon is the most Toronto problem ever

The future of Toronto’s public transit system is at risk

Temperatures in Toronto are about to drop to -13C

The TTC just got a new fleet of buses

Ontario government cancels French university and Toronto's not happy

Ontario government can't seem to make up its mind on gender identity legislation

This is what the 6ix Dad Norm Kelly is up to next