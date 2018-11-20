TTC delay caused by raccoon is the most Toronto problem ever

There's two things that we know are sure in this life: trash pandas and delays on the TTC.

And while raccoons are no stranger to the transit system, the combination of the two never ceases to amaze us in its Toronto-ness.

Line 1: Delays of up to 15 minutes northbound from Eglinton to Finch due to a raccoon walking at track level. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 20, 2018

Today in #TorontoProblems, Northbound trains between Eglinton and Finch where delayed up to 15 minutes when a raccoon decided to take a stroll on the tracks.

This is too Toronto — heh (@hehhehhyohyo) November 20, 2018

It took about 45 minutes for TTC staff to get the raccoon out of the way and for regular service to resume.

It's not the first time an adorable raccoon has caused major delays on the tracks.

These fuzzy fare-dodgers have been spotted casually taking escalators down into stations and riding the rocket for free.

Line 1: Regular service has resumed northbound from Eglinton to Finch. The raccoon is clear from track level. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 20, 2018

Wait times on the TTC are so common, it's almost better if it's caused by Toronto's beloved furry mascot.

TTC protocol for cute animals at track level should include posting a picture — impudent strumpet (@impstrump) November 20, 2018

People are even demanding the TTC start including cute pictures with their service alerts; it's the least they can do to make those delays a little more bearable.

People may have a love-hate relationship with them, but hey, they're just trying to commute from one green bin to the next.