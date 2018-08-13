Controversial Fairland Funhouse opening has been postponed

The saga of the Fairland Funhouse has been a bit of a funhouse itself, with twists and turns at each end. Now it appears the adventure has been put on pause until next month.

The controversial art maze that was set to open this Friday and remain until late October has been postponed, because, as any creative person knows, good art takes time.

"Arts projects of this scale take immense time and work, and are dependent on a number of factors," said a spokesperson for the event.

"This is especially true in working with an older building that has been vacant for years. Our team of local artists are hard at work finalizing and installing the maze and we are very near completion."

Organizers came under fire last month after speculation arose that, following the event, a 622-seat venue called Liquor Donuts, backed by a large corporation, would be taking over the old grocery store.

Concerns about the underlying motivations for the exhibition rang out among residents of Kensington Market, claiming the event was a "Trojan horse" and calling out organizers for their lack of transparency.

It appears that the postponement is unrelated to the controversy, however, and the funhouse will instead open on September 14 and run until the end of the year.