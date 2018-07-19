New Kensington Market funhouse might not be what it seems

The psychedelic looking 1950's-era grocery store turned "choose-your-own-adventure playground" opening in downtown Toronto this summer is coming under some scrutiny right now thanks to a liquor license application for the same address.

Friends of Kensington Market — a 5,000+ member strong Facebook page — put out a call to action on Thursday afternoon for locals to file a formal objection to what it called a "a 622-seat bar" in the mixed residential neighbourhood.

"Fairland Funhouse's arts focus is only a temporary pop-up," reads the message. "The permanent venue is a 622-seat bar called Liquor Donuts. This enterprise is owned by a corporate entity and is a concept tied in to a 2014 movie."

"Kensington Market is being used as a promotional tool for a major corporation," it continues. "Object here."

The post links to an Alcohol and Gaming Comission of Ontario website where members of the public can search all pending Liquor Sales Licence Applications by location.

Indeed, an entity called "LD Eats" has applied for a license at 241 Augusta Avenue, where artists and workers are already setting up Fairland Funhouse, a yet-to-open music venue and experiential art maze that people can already buy tickets for.

The application doesn't show anything about a 622-seat bar or restaurant, at least not publicly, but a press release announcing the space earlier this month does make mention of what "LD" might mean.

"Disguised as an underwater ballroom, the mainspace can accommodate over 200 guests and features Toronto's delicious new pastime - Liquor Donuts," it read.

The release also noted that Fairland Funhouse is being produced as part of a partnership between Universal Music Canada and the newly-launched arts collective Monda Forma.

As for the "concept tied in to a 2014 movie" part of the Friends of Kensington Market Facebook post, a business called Liquor Donuts is featured in the 2014 Canadian cult horror-comedy movie WolfCop — but this could all just be a coincidence.

A bar named after something from a famous movie or TV show wouldn't exactly be unheard of, like, anywhere on earth — and accounts tied to both Fairland Funhouse and LiquorDonuts.com suggest that the latter will be opening soon in Kensington Market.

It seems more than anything that Liquor Donuts will be the permanent tenant of the old Fairland supermarket in Kensington Market after the funhouse summer art and music experience moves on.

What any of this has to do with Wolfcop (and its near-identical Liquor Donuts logo) has yet to be determined. I suppose we'll find out soon enough!

Neither Fairland Funhouse and Friends of Kensington Market have yet to respond to a request for comment.