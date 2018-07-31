City
fairland funhouse

Fairland Funhouse and Liquor Donuts don't want to ruin Kensington

The old Zimmerman's grocery store at 241 Augusta Avenue in Kensington Market is set to get a new lease on life this August when it transforms into an immersive, art-filled funhouse.

But after reports surfaced that the whole thing might be just a tease for a sprawling Universal Music Canada backed bar called Liquor Donuts local residents quickly registered their objections with the city.

In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we speak to the people behind the bold projects to try to get to the nitty-gritty of it all. 

