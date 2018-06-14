Toronto Banksy heist caught on video

Police are on the hunt for an art thief with expensive taste after at least one print was stolen from the newly-opened (and unauthorized) Banksy exhibit in Toronto's west end.

Security footage from the venue, released by Toronto Police late Thursday afternoon, shows exactly how the heist of Trolley Hunters — a print thought to be worth roughly $45,000 — went down.

In it, a person that police believe to be a man (though it really is hard to tell) is seen entering the gallery space at 213 Sterling Road, where The Art of Banksy is being hosted, around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The thief, whose face is covered by a turtleneck, hat and glasses, hesitates for a few moments at the door before brazenly walking over to a wall and removing one of Banksy's satirical, anti-consumerist prints.

As quickly as he came in, the suspect exits the room with Banksy's work.

Police are describing this as "Break-and-Enter" investigation, meaning that whoever stole the painting was not likely an invited guest — though police did not say how he or she gained access to the space.

The 80-piece exhibition, curated by Banksy's former art agent Steve Lazarides, is said to be worth $35 million. One would think security would be tight, even ahead of yesterday's opening.

Those with any information about the suspect or removal of the painting are asked to contact the 11 Division Major Crime Unit at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.