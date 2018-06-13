Banksy exhibit sparks parking wars in the Junction Triangle

An old factory in one of Toronto's up-and-coming, post-industrial neighbourhoods has been transformed for four weeks into one of the hottest attractions in town.

The great irony here is that said attraction is an art exhibit featuring the works of Banksy, who is best known for his scathing critiques of capitalism and consumer culture.

What would the mysterious street artist think of last night's opening party, where hundreds of smartphone-toting social media "influencers" took selfies with #sponsored booze and cheap, Banksy-branded balloons?

There was even a step-and-repeat, dagnabbit. Was it all meant to be subversive? With tickets costing $35, is it still?

Hard to say. What we do know is that the 80-piece touring exhibit, curated by Banksy's former agent Steve Lazarides, is worth $35 million — and that is hasn't been endorsed by the artist himself.

It's also a fact that parking was a nightmare in the Junction Triangle on Tuesday evening, thanks to The Art of Banksy at 213 Sterling Road.

Apparently, people looking for a place to park near the space have been somewhat of a problem for businesses and residents in the area.

Some have actually erected signs to let attendees know that their cars aren't welcome on private lots.

A PR representative for The Art of Bansky said by email today that parking will eventually be available for the exhibit through Castlepoint Numa, but not until June 15 after the nearby Stop's Night Market wraps.

"For the time being," she said, "while parking is limited, producers are encouraging patrons to take public transit, taxi Uber or Lyft."