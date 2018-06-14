Someone stole a Banksy from Toronto's new art exhibit

Just one day after a $35 million art exhibit opened to the public in Toronto, police are reporting that a valuable Banksy print may have already been stolen.

The Art of Banksy, an unauthorized collection of 80 works by the famed street artist and political commentator, is kicking off the first leg of its North American tour at 213 Sterling Road.

While the show didn't open officially until Wednesday, June 13, workers had been setting up the space and show well ahead of this week, when early tours and media previews began.

Toronto Police told the Canadian Press that they received a call about the missing art piece on Sunday, though they would not originally specify which piece or how much it is believed to be worth.

Breaking: Toronto police say it’s this painting — Trolley Hunters — that’s gone missing from the unofficial Banksy exhibit in Toronto pic.twitter.com/7jlOC203nZ — Natalie Nanowski (@Natalie_SKi) June 14, 2018

They did confirm, however, that an investigation has been opened into a piece missing from the busy Junction Triangle Banksy show.

This changed just before noon on Wednesday when police told reporters that the work in question was Banksy's 2007 print 'Trolley Hunters.'

The piece, released in Los Angeles as part of the artist's Barely Legal show, has been estimated to be worth as much as $45,000 US.

Representatives for the Toronto exhibit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.