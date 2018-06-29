Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Dishonest Eds signs

Satirical Honest Ed's signs highlight how unaffordable Toronto is

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

They may be dead ringers for the iconic sales signs at Honest Ed's (RIP) but, as the man who created them warns: "these showcards are literally too good to be true."

dishonest eds signsToronto artist Christopher Rouleau — the same designer behind those brilliant lettered meat signs and maps — just launched a new series of prints that are equal parts cute and cutting.

Called 'Dishonest Signs', they present a critique of modern culture in the nostalgia-inducing, Reubenesque (as in Wayne Reuben) aesthetic of showcards from Honest Ed's, which closed at the end of 2016 and has since been demolished completely.

Rouleau calls the finished product "a cheeky commentary about consumer trends and rising costs in the city of Toronto."

dishonest eds signsSeveral pieces from the set skewer food trends — particularly those that inspire people to wait for hours to get one snap for Instagram.

dishonest eds signsAnd those that have developed a reputation for being overpriced.

dishonest eds signsAt least three of them point to the skyrocketing cost of tickets to see professional sports teams play at home.

dishonest eds signsNot to mention superstar musicians.

dishonest eds signsAre they unrealistic? Sure, but the outlandish dishonesty of what these signs advertise is precisely what makes them smart — and also kind of sad.

dishonest eds signs

All of the work has been hand-painted with One Shot enamel paint and will be for sale at Pixel & Bristle at the Drake Underground this Saturday, if you're interested. They come in 12x16 signed originals, or in a set of postcards.

If you order them online, it'll cost you $25 for six postcards plus shipping. Sign of the times, I guess — but still less than two orders of avocado toast at a nice brunch spot.

Lead photo by

Christopher Rouleau

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Satirical Honest Ed's signs highlight how unaffordable Toronto is

Toronto artists just filled an entire alley with butterflies

All the fun new street furniture on King St. ranked

Scarborough just got its own version of the Toronto sign

Win tickets to The Art of Banksy

Toronto's most iconic queer theatre turns 40

Toronto plays about to pop-up in the most unexpected places

Toronto is getting a Museum of Illusions