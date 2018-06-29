Satirical Honest Ed's signs highlight how unaffordable Toronto is

They may be dead ringers for the iconic sales signs at Honest Ed's (RIP) but, as the man who created them warns: "these showcards are literally too good to be true."

Toronto artist Christopher Rouleau — the same designer behind those brilliant lettered meat signs and maps — just launched a new series of prints that are equal parts cute and cutting.

Called 'Dishonest Signs', they present a critique of modern culture in the nostalgia-inducing, Reubenesque (as in Wayne Reuben) aesthetic of showcards from Honest Ed's, which closed at the end of 2016 and has since been demolished completely.

Rouleau calls the finished product "a cheeky commentary about consumer trends and rising costs in the city of Toronto."

Several pieces from the set skewer food trends — particularly those that inspire people to wait for hours to get one snap for Instagram.

And those that have developed a reputation for being overpriced.

At least three of them point to the skyrocketing cost of tickets to see professional sports teams play at home.

Not to mention superstar musicians.

Are they unrealistic? Sure, but the outlandish dishonesty of what these signs advertise is precisely what makes them smart — and also kind of sad.

All of the work has been hand-painted with One Shot enamel paint and will be for sale at Pixel & Bristle at the Drake Underground this Saturday, if you're interested. They come in 12x16 signed originals, or in a set of postcards.

If you order them online, it'll cost you $25 for six postcards plus shipping. Sign of the times, I guess — but still less than two orders of avocado toast at a nice brunch spot.