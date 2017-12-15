Best of Toronto
The Best Pizza Delivery in Toronto

The best pizza delivery in Toronto is the saviour of pretty much all the hungry citizens of this town. Thin crust, thick crust, loaded up with toppings or basic as can be, orderers of pizza know how satisfying it is to get exactly what you want conveniently.

Here's the best pizza delivery in Toronto.

Maker Pizza
1

Maker Pizza

All the pies at this Matty Matheson pizza joint are amazing but the Cool Hand Zucch, Porkys, and Apocalypse Cow are especially worth picking up the phone for. They deliver within a rough 5 km radius of their Chinatown location which means you could be in or out of luck depending on time of day and the mercy of the pizzaiolo.

Vesuvio Pizzeria
2

Vesuvio Pizzeria

This Junction institution delivers north to Lawrence, east to Ossington, west Islington and down to Lake Shore. The puffy-crusted pies have a ton of options for choosing your own toppings like artichoke hearts, shrimp, bocconcini, and prosciutto.

Descendant Pizza
3

Descendant Pizza

Get Detroit-style pizza at your door from this Leslieville joint that delivers through Uber Eats within a rough 2 km radius, like all restaurants they service. Order pies topped with jerk chicken or kothu roti.

FBI Pizza
4

FBI Pizza

You can order online from this Etobicoke pizza place through Just Eat or their site. Pies are full-blooded Italian, actually what the name stands for, made with 00 flour and San Marzano tomatoes with classic toppings like Margherita, Calabrese or NYC Cheese.

Frank's Pizza House
5

Frank's Pizza House

Call to order from this St. Clair West pie place and pay just $16 to get free delivery. Add gourmet toppings like smoked salmon, whole olives, rapini and caramelized onions to your pizza.

North of Brooklyn (Church)
6

North of Brooklyn (Church)

Crispy pies from here boast lip-smacking topping combos like kale and bacon or honey and sausage. Delivery is available from Get Well, Queen West and Village locations and from Greater Good through Uber Eats, meaning you can get pizza delivered from here from about Bayview Roncesvalles all the way down to Lake Shore.

Gusto 101
7

Gusto 101

This King West spot makes some of Toronto's favourite Italian food, so it should come as no surprise that their pizza is available for delivery through Just Eat, Meagan, and Uber Eats. Italian “pizze” comes with iconic toppings for their Margherita, Diavolo, Spinaci and other pies.

Village Pizza
8

Village Pizza

Thin crust pies can be topped with Spam or totally vegan from this mini pizza chain with locations in Dovercourt Village and Dundas West that ages their dough for a cracker-y texture. Order online through Foodora or Uber Eats for delivery within a rough 2 km radius.

Fresca Pizza
9

Fresca Pizza

Top-notch veggie pizzas can be ordered for delivery through Just Eat from this College St. joint, where meat-free ingredients include goat cheese, artichokes, olives, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms, though of course there are sausage and pepperoni pies for meat lovers.

