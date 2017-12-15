The Best Pizza Delivery in Toronto
The best pizza delivery in Toronto is the saviour of pretty much all the hungry citizens of this town. Thin crust, thick crust, loaded up with toppings or basic as can be, orderers of pizza know how satisfying it is to get exactly what you want conveniently.
Here's the best pizza delivery in Toronto.
All the pies at this Matty Matheson pizza joint are amazing but the Cool Hand Zucch, Porkys, and Apocalypse Cow are especially worth picking up the phone for. They deliver within a rough 5 km radius of their Chinatown location which means you could be in or out of luck depending on time of day and the mercy of the pizzaiolo.
Crispy pies from here boast lip-smacking topping combos like kale and bacon or honey and sausage. Delivery is available from Get Well, Queen West and Village locations and from Greater Good through Uber Eats, meaning you can get pizza delivered from here from about Bayview Roncesvalles all the way down to Lake Shore.
Top-notch veggie pizzas can be ordered for delivery through Just Eat from this College St. joint, where meat-free ingredients include goat cheese, artichokes, olives, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms, though of course there are sausage and pepperoni pies for meat lovers.
