Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
perogies toronto

The Best Perogies in Toronto

The best perogies in Toronto are made from scratch and pinched by hand. These Polish and Ukrainian dumplings are stuffed with various delicious fillings, and whether they’re served traditionally with fried onions, bacon and sour cream or more adventurously with butter chicken or kimchi, they're definitely one of the city’s ultimate comfort foods.

Here are the best perogies in Toronto.

Tennessee Tavern
1

Tennessee Tavern

Only one kind of pierogi is made at this Eastern European-inspired bar in Parkdale, but it's pretty much perfect in texture and taste. Stuffed with potato and cheddar, these fluffy yet substantial pillows of deliciousness come topped with bits of crunchy bacon and fried onion accompanied by sour cream.

Cafe Polonez
2

Cafe Polonez

This Roncesvalles staple offers four varieties of savoury homestyle perogies (plus seasonal fruit fillings) that contain cheddar and potato, cottage cheese and potato, minced pork or sauerkraut and mushrooms. Ordered by the dozen or half-dozen, they're served with sour cream and caramelized onions.

Country Style Hungarian Restaurant
3

Country Style Hungarian Restaurant

An old-school Hungarian diner in the Annex known for its massive schnitzel dinners, this spot also makes potato and cheese perogies that come with fried onions, sour cream and coleslaw along with the option of including half a debreceni sausage.

Loaded Pierogi
4

Loaded Pierogi

With three locations in the city, this joint is all about perogies all the time. Each dish uses the same base of hand-formed potato-and-onion perogies that can be boiled or fried, but the possibilities get more adventurous when it comes to toppings. Yes, there's the more traditional Baba's Classic with caramelized onions, cheddar and sour cream, but there’s also spicy kimchi, butter chicken or BBQ Philly cheese steak.

Amber European Restaurant
5

Amber European Restaurant

Grandma-style, hand-pinched perogies can be found at this mainstay in Bloor West Village. Boiled, topped with onions, bacon bits and fresh dill and served with a side of sour cream, these dumplings can be filled with potato and cheese, ground beef or sauerkraut and mushrooms. Variations include Siberian pelmeny, which are like mini-perogies stuffed with lamb and beef, and dessert perogies filled with blueberries that are only offered in the summer.

Hastings Snack Bar
6

Hastings Snack Bar

This tiny Polish lunch counter in Leslieville has perfectly seasoned, hand-pinched perogies on the menu. A classic lineup of fillings include potato and cheese, sauerkraut and mushrooms, beef or blueberries, served with a side of thick sour cream.

Inter Steer
7

Inter Steer

Five types of perogies are available at this European tavern on Roncy. It’s possible to go the traditional route with pan-fried ones filled with cheese, sauerkraut or meat and top them with fried onions and bacon, or instead you can get beer-friendly nacho or poutine versions and finish with dessert dumplings served with yoghurt, muesli and sugared berries.

Future Bakery
8

Future Bakery

A long-time neighbourhood hangout in the Annex, this low-key favourite has a weekly special tailormade for pierogi fans. Every Wednesday between 5pm and 9pm, it’s all-you-can-eat perogies night. Start with eight fried perogies stuffed with cheddar and potato (or spicy ones with added jalapeno) plus mashed potatoes, salad, fried onions and sour cream, and see how many refills you can squeeze into your stomach.

Dirty Food
9

Dirty Food

Hand-made cheese-and-potato stuffed perogies with caramelized onions, bacon and smoked sour cream can be had at this brunch-centric, not-quite-diner-y spot in the Junction.

