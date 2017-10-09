The Best Schnitzel in Toronto
The best schnitzel in Toronto is a celebration of our strong European culture. All things meaty, breaded, oily, fatty and oversized are celebrated in this dish of thinly pounded fried meat served with various accompaniments from simple lemon to anchovies and capers along with all sorts of equally heavy side dishes.
Here’s the best schnitzel in Toronto.
All manner of belly-busting, but light and crunchy chicken schnitzel can be obtained at this old school Annex joint. Taste the difference between Parisian schnitzel and Weiner schnitzel (it’s breadcrumbs!) or go for a super natur schnitzel sauteed with mushrooms.
Jesse Milns at Country Style Hungarian
