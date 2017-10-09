Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
schnitzel toronto

The Best Schnitzel in Toronto

The best schnitzel in Toronto is a celebration of our strong European culture. All things meaty, breaded, oily, fatty and oversized are celebrated in this dish of thinly pounded fried meat served with various accompaniments from simple lemon to anchovies and capers along with all sorts of equally heavy side dishes.

Here’s the best schnitzel in Toronto.

Country Style Hungarian Restaurant
1

Country Style Hungarian Restaurant

All manner of belly-busting, but light and crunchy chicken schnitzel can be obtained at this old school Annex joint. Taste the difference between Parisian schnitzel and Weiner schnitzel (it’s breadcrumbs!) or go for a super natur schnitzel sauteed with mushrooms.

Otto's Bierhalle
2

Otto's Bierhalle

This Queen and Dovercourt pub has been winning over food and beer fans with their rare taps and metal platters of German food. Their schnitzel is just $7, and in addition to pork and chicken options there’s also halloumi and portobello.

Tennessee Tavern
3

Tennessee Tavern

This kitschy Parkdale bar is a must for European food fans. They do schnitzel served with lemon, anchovies and capers or the classic Jagerschnitzel with a mushroom gravy.

Cafe Polonez
4

Cafe Polonez

This is one of the last bastions of European cooking on Roncesvalles, serving lightly breaded pork loin or chicken breast schnitzel. Get it in a sandwich, or topped with fried egg or fried mushrooms and cheese.

Schnitzel Queen
5

Schnitzel Queen

This Queen East spot is famous for their schnitzel sandwiches including ones topped with bacon, onions, sauerkraut and cheese or sauerkraut, potato salad and onions.

Schnitzel Hub
6

Schnitzel Hub

The hand-pounded schnitzel at this Yonge St. spot comes in a variety of styles, including Holstein (with a sunny egg and smoked sprat), Canadian (wild mushrooms, bacon, and cheese) and Veal Cordon Bleu stuffed with Emmental and ham.

Budapest Restaurant
7

Budapest Restaurant

Schnitzel sandwiches go for under ten bucks and schnitzel entrees in several styles come with your choice of hearty side including dumplings at this Upper Beaches place.

Gourmet Schnitzel House
8

Gourmet Schnitzel House

Saucy plates loaded with meat and sides are the go-to at this Scarborough joint where they serve schnitzel in all the classic styles: cordon bleu, onion, mushroom, or their hunter sauce of bell pepper, onion and tomato.

Europe Bar and Restaurant
9

Europe Bar and Restaurant

Humongous schnitzels in a good number of styles and schnitzel sandwiches on kaiser buns reign at this classic schnitzel house near Bathurst and Lawrence.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Country Style Hungarian

