The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto
The best peameal bacon sandwich in Toronto has gotta be good, because its main ingredient was invented right here. Called peameal because this cured bacon made from pork loin was originally rolled in ground yellow peas, this luscious meat is now rolled in cornmeal for a crispy, fatty filling in what’s arguably Toronto’s signature sandwich.
Here's the best peameal bacon sandwich in Toronto.
Sandwich lovers the world over associate the peameal bacon sandwich with St. Lawrence Market, and it’s because of this humble stall within the historic Front Street institution. Made simply with just meat on a kaiser and mustard, it's been enjoyed by Bobby Flay and Anthony Bourdain.
Situated in a cute little space near Dupont and Dundas that really feels like your camp's tuckshop, the peameal bacon sandwiches here are some of the most loaded in the city with house cured peameal, wilted greens, marinated celeriac, cheddar and a dijon aioli all on a sesame-seed coated bun ($7.75).
