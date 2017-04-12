Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Peameal Toronto

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best peameal bacon sandwich in Toronto has gotta be good, because its main ingredient was invented right here. Called peameal because this cured bacon made from pork loin was originally rolled in ground yellow peas, this luscious meat is now rolled in cornmeal for a crispy, fatty filling in what’s arguably Toronto’s signature sandwich.

Here's the best peameal bacon sandwich in Toronto.

Carousel Bakery
1

Carousel Bakery

Sandwich lovers the world over associate the peameal bacon sandwich with St. Lawrence Market, and it’s because of this humble stall within the historic Front Street institution. Made simply with just meat on a kaiser and mustard, it's been enjoyed by Bobby Flay and Anthony Bourdain.

Rashers
2

Rashers

With locations on Ossington and in Leslieville lies a little ode to bacon in the form of this sandwich shop, which serves its peameal bacon sandwiches on buns with homemade ale mustard ($8).

Paddington's Pump
3

Paddington's Pump

A little competition with Carousel can be found in St. Lawrence Market at Paddington’s Pump, where their $6.45 sandwich features their own peameal stuffed into a bun.

When The Pig Came Home
4

When The Pig Came Home

All things meaty can be found in the Junction at this deli, where their peameal bacon sandwich is just $5. However, it can be jacked up with an egg, cheddar and double smoked bacon for a dollar each, and foie gras can be added to anything here for $4.50.

Avenue Open Kitchen
5

Avenue Open Kitchen

The peameal bacon on a kaiser ($6.50) at this Camden Street greasy spoon comes with lettuce, tomato and mayo. You can also get their peameal with egg, bacon and egg, with breakfast or on a cheeseburger.

TLP Sandwich Co.
6

TLP Sandwich Co.

You know meat sandwiches will be good at this Elm Street joint since they come from the masterminds behind epic steakhouse Barbarians. Their peameal bacon is served on Portuguese pada bread with lettuce and tomato. It's such a signature they just call it a TLP sandwich.

TuckShop Kitchen
7

TuckShop Kitchen

Situated in a cute little space near Dupont and Dundas that really feels like your camp's tuckshop, the peameal bacon sandwiches here are some of the most loaded in the city with house cured peameal, wilted greens, marinated celeriac, cheddar and a dijon aioli all on a sesame-seed coated bun ($7.75).

The Merseyside
8

The Merseyside

Near Dundas West station, this coffee shop makes cheap upscale breakfast sammies for just $4.25, buttered on both sides with real Ontario eggs, cheese and your choice of sausage, veg or of course, house roasted peameal.

Patrician Grill
9

Patrician Grill

At this classic old no-frills diner around for decades on King East, among their many simple and beautiful toasted sandwiches on the menu lies a sandwich just as classic, peameal on a kaiser for $6. Accompany it with cole slaw for just $1.50 to complete the old school experience.

Lead photo by

flymchow, sofa.king.delicious, tuckshopkitchen and Jesse Milns.

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Breakfast Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Sandwiches in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Danish in Toronto

The Best Croissant in Toronto

The Best Kebabs in Toronto

The Best Greasy Spoons in Toronto

The Best Cannoli in Toronto

The Best Butter Tarts in Toronto

The Best Steak Frites in Toronto