The Best Breakfast Sandwiches in Toronto
The best breakfast sandwiches in Toronto pack in a morning meal between two slices of bread (or English muffins or biscuits). Eggy, cheesy (and often bacon-y) and even better when they’re served all day, these economical yet flavourful eats make for one satisfying sandwich.
Here are the best breakfast sandwiches in Toronto.
There are at least four brekkie sandwiches to choose from at this cute cafe on Gerrard East, including the Rise & Shine, with Mennonite smoked bacon, free-range egg and melted white cheddar on a buttermilk biscuit; the Veggie Rise, with free-range egg, avocado, tomato and cheddar on a biscuit; or their lovechild, the Son of a Rise, which combines the best of both.
You’ll find a classic French omelette with gruyere cheese, aged cheddar and mozzarella along with Ontario heirloom tomatoes and house-made aioli between the scratch-made English muffins used to make the breakfast sandwiches at this French patisserie and bakery in Parkdale. They also come with peameal bacon and cornichon, or for vegetarians, garlic sauteed kale and house-pickled pearl onions.
Hector Vasquez at Dough Bakeshop
