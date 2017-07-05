Best of Toronto
breakfast sandwich toronto

The Best Breakfast Sandwiches in Toronto

The best breakfast sandwiches in Toronto pack in a morning meal between two slices of bread (or English muffins or biscuits). Eggy, cheesy (and often bacon-y) and even better when they’re served all day, these economical yet flavourful eats make for one satisfying sandwich.

Here are the best breakfast sandwiches in Toronto.

Lazy Daisy's Cafe
Lazy Daisy's Cafe

There are at least four brekkie sandwiches to choose from at this cute cafe on Gerrard East, including the Rise & Shine, with Mennonite smoked bacon, free-range egg and melted white cheddar on a buttermilk biscuit; the Veggie Rise, with free-range egg, avocado, tomato and cheddar on a biscuit; or their lovechild, the Son of a Rise, which combines the best of both.

Carousel Bakery
Carousel Bakery

One of the most famous stalls at St. Lawrence Market, this cash-only, Hogtown staple is well known for its thick peameal bacon sandwiches. The breakfast version is even better, as it’s accompanied by egg and cheese on a bun.

Dough Bakeshop
Dough Bakeshop

Thick slabs of peameal bacon plus egg and cheese on a fresh house-made bun, or a seasonal veggie version, are available as breakfast sammies in the mornings at this bakery on the Danforth.

Black Cat Espresso Bar
Black Cat Espresso Bar

Served all day long, the popular breakfast sandwiches at this cafe on College at Dufferin come on an English muffin and contain bacon (there’s also a veggie variation), a baked whole egg, cheddar and undisclosed “secret ingredients” that keep customers coming back for more.

The Merseyside
The Merseyside

This cafe near Dundas West station makes a simple yet effective brekwich, double-buttered on an English muffin with egg, cheese and peameal, all sourced from Ontario.

Fruitful Market
Fruitful Market

Blue Haven egg, aged cheddar, spiced ketchup and microgreens all on a bun is the basic version of this grocer/kitchen in Leslieville’s breakfast sandwich, although optional add-ons/substitutions include, gluten-free bread, peameal bacon, avocado, tomato or even an extra egg.

The Tempered Room
The Tempered Room

You’ll find a classic French omelette with gruyere cheese, aged cheddar and mozzarella along with Ontario heirloom tomatoes and house-made aioli between the scratch-made English muffins used to make the breakfast sandwiches at this French patisserie and bakery in Parkdale. They also come with peameal bacon and cornichon, or for vegetarians, garlic sauteed kale and house-pickled pearl onions.

The Sovereign
The Sovereign

Brunch at this coffee shop’s Davenport location just east of Dufferin includes the B.A.E. (as in bacon from Perth County, arugula, egg) sandwich, which also comes with vine-ripened tomato, maple syrup and mascarpone cheese all on a bun.

Coffee Public (Bay)
Coffee Public (Bay)

Made with fluffy focaccia buns from the Tempered Room, the four all-day breakfast sammy options at this Bay & College cafe contain local free-range organic eggs and can each have bacon or an extra egg added to them.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Dough Bakeshop

