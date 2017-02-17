The Best Late Night Cafes in Toronto
The best late night cafes in Toronto are for those who need a jolt of java for a nighttime pick-me-up and a nice spot to enjoy it in. Some of these places offer optional extras, like alcoholic drinks, desserts or even board games, but clearly the coffee is key.
Here are the best late night cafes in Toronto.
With four locations around the city (in Summerhill, Riverside, Harbourfront and the Financial District), its carefully curated espresso-based drinks menu runs until 10 p.m. most nights. To help you transition from coffee to liquor, there’s the Whisky Tango tasting flight, which includes two featured espressos and two bourbons.
When other Kensington Market cafes close, this hip hangout that also serves alcohol keeps on trucking, open until at least midnight most nights (except Mondays, when it closes earlier). Be warned: don’t bring your laptops after 8 p.m., as the nighttime atmosphere there won’t be very conducive to getting work done anyway.
Jesse Milns
