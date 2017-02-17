Best of Toronto
late night cafes toronto

The Best Late Night Cafes in Toronto

The best late night cafes in Toronto are for those who need a jolt of java for a nighttime pick-me-up and a nice spot to enjoy it in. Some of these places offer optional extras, like alcoholic drinks, desserts or even board games, but clearly the coffee is key.

Here are the best late night cafes in Toronto.

Snakes and Lattes (College St.)
1

Snakes and Lattes (College St.)

Serving coffee until at least 10:30 p.m. (and booze until later than that), this popular board game cafe in the Annex and its location in Little Italy will keep you caffeinated so you can keep trouncing your friends at Catan.

Boxcar Social
2

Boxcar Social

With four locations around the city (in Summerhill, Riverside, Harbourfront and the Financial District), its carefully curated espresso-based drinks menu runs until 10 p.m. most nights. To help you transition from coffee to liquor, there’s the Whisky Tango tasting flight, which includes two featured espressos and two bourbons.

Voodoo Child
3

Voodoo Child

In the evenings, this College Street cafe just east of Bathurst dims the lights and transitions into a cocktail bar. Depending on demand, it’ll usually keep the espressos coming until 11 p.m. or midnight. Get the best of both worlds with one of its boozy coffees.

Tango Palace Coffee Company
4

Tango Palace Coffee Company

A long-time fave in Leslieville for over two decades, this cafe is the workhorse of coffee slinging; it’s open seven days a week, keeping the neighbourhood caffeinated from 6:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. with its potent cups of joe.

Light Cafe
5

Light Cafe

This bright, contemporary Taiwanese cafe on Baldwin St. serves its specialty coffee (like cotton candy coffee) and espresso-based beverages up until it closes at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Cafe de Paris
6

Cafe de Paris

Definitely a place to indulge, this South Korean dessert cafe in Scarborough offers up caffeinated drinks until it closes at 11 p.m. from Sundays to Thursdays and 1 a.m. on weekends. Its special Dutch coffee is limited though, so it may sell out long before then.

Remarkable Bean (Beaches)
7

Remarkable Bean (Beaches)

Its Beaches location has been an east-end staple since 1994, and continues to offer its customers coffee every day from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. (Its spot in Leslieville closes a bit earlier at 9 p.m. daily).

Cafe Pamenar
8

Cafe Pamenar

When other Kensington Market cafes close, this hip hangout that also serves alcohol keeps on trucking, open until at least midnight most nights (except Mondays, when it closes earlier). Be warned: don’t bring your laptops after 8 p.m., as the nighttime atmosphere there won’t be very conducive to getting work done anyway.

Infuse Cafe
9

Infuse Cafe

This cafe uses a unique brewing system to make its coffee (and tea). Both its Yonge & Elm location and its second outpost at Gerrard Square Mall can help you keep the buzz going until at least 10 p.m.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

