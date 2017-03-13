The Best Gourmet Food Stores in Toronto
The best gourmet food stores in Toronto cater to even the most expensive of tastes in Yorkville, Rosedale and North Toronto. From the moment you enter these elegant boutiques that resemble someplace you might buy Louboutins rather than lentils, you’re swept away in a world of food wonders.
Here are the best gourmet food stores in Toronto.
The Pusateri's food empire has expanded beyond its traditional midtown and uptown home base into modern food halls nestled inside Saks department stores. It's here you can find a veritable Disneyland of meats, cheeses, breads, prepared foods as well as a fruit and veggie butcher.
Run by folks who cut their teeth at Summerhill Market just up the road, this place has an astonishing assortment of rare, imported and prepared items. From Canadian candied salmon to La Croix sparkling water to duck pizza to beef bourguignon, you won’t be disappointed in a trip to this grocery store.
Hector Vasquez at Pusateri's at Saks Food Hall
