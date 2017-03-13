Best of Toronto
gourmet food toronto

The Best Gourmet Food Stores in Toronto

The best gourmet food stores in Toronto cater to even the most expensive of tastes in Yorkville, Rosedale and North Toronto. From the moment you enter these elegant boutiques that resemble someplace you might buy Louboutins rather than lentils, you’re swept away in a world of food wonders.

Here are the best gourmet food stores in Toronto.

Cheese Boutique
1

Cheese Boutique

This legendary Etobicoke shop boasts a cheese cave and is constantly stocked with nearly every type of cheese imaginable. There's also a huge selection of prepared food, pasta, canned goods and hard-to-find imported items.

Saks Food Hall by Pusateri's (Queen Street)
2

Saks Food Hall by Pusateri's (Queen Street)

The Pusateri's food empire has expanded beyond its traditional midtown and uptown home base into modern food halls nestled inside Saks department stores. It's here you can find a veritable Disneyland of meats, cheeses, breads, prepared foods as well as a fruit and veggie butcher.

McEwan
3

McEwan

The grocery store by celebrity chef Mark McEwan has a small location in the PATH and a much larger one at Shops at Don Mills where it stocks a ton of high quality prepared foods, seafood, baked foods, meat, frozen foods and produce.

Summerhill Market
4

Summerhill Market

This upscale store with locations on Summerhill and on Yonge offers a ton of prepared items like smoked trout spread, chicken liver pate, lasagna, seasonal salads and pot pies. They also have produce, deli and floral departments, among many more.

Max's Market
5

Max's Market

Bloor West Village's solution to instant dinners is found here with entrees like salmon and chicken, guac, pastries and tantalizing meat and cheese counters.

Harvest Wagon
6

Harvest Wagon

This Rosedale mainstay is the discerning spender’s emporium for all things green and leafy, colourful and juicy: fruits and veggies are beautifully displayed here, and they have your prepped products too for those who just don’t have time to contend with whole ingredients.

Epicure Shop
7

Epicure Shop

This legendary Cabbagetown shop recently got a big upgrade but is still the go-to spot in the neighbourhood for deli meats, cheese, salads, sauces and prepared food. They also specialize in gourmet gift baskets.

Rosedale's Finest
8

Rosedale's Finest

Run by folks who cut their teeth at Summerhill Market just up the road, this place has an astonishing assortment of rare, imported and prepared items. From Canadian candied salmon to La Croix sparkling water to duck pizza to beef bourguignon, you won’t be disappointed in a trip to this grocery store.

Courage Foods
9

Courage Foods

With delectable treats like sweet potato pie and lemon squares and prepped items like beet salads made on the premises, this Upper Beaches store is a local favourite.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Pusateri's at Saks Food Hall

