The top 23 prepared food in Toronto by neighbourhood

Prepared food and meals in Toronto are a blessing whether you're gearing up for a picnic or are just too tired to cook after a long day at work. Leave the prep work to the professionals and stock up on complete meals that require minimal effort.

Here are my picks for the top places to get prepared food in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Chabichou might be known for their baguettes, cheese and coffee but the bakery cafe also stocks their freezer with ready-to-reheat meals, including soups, stews, and mac 'n cheese.

Beaches

The selection at Meat on the Beach is always in flux, but expect an array of rotisserie-cooked meats, salads and sides as well as entrees that just need to be reheated.

Bloorcourt

Popbox MicroMrkt is a corner store where display cases are filled with fresh baked goods, sandwiches, salads, dips and assorted snacks.

Cabbagetown

The Epicure Shop has been a fixture since the '80s. The independent grocery is a go-to spot for local meats and cheeses, and prepared foods like soups, sandwiches and baked goods.

Danforth

The vegetarian counter at The Big Carrot is an excellent source for ready-to-eat fare. The organic salads, grains and pasta sold by weight are perfect for nights when you don't want to cook.

Dundas West

Vegetarian take out joint Veghed will whip you up something fresh in a pinch. It's also stocked with a few pantry staples and ready-to-reheat soup that varies by season.

Eglinton West

Nortown Foods is a Jewish-style grocer that's been serving Toronto for more than 50 years. In addition to groceries the shop has a large selection of meat, fish and prepared foods available daily.

Etobicoke

Saks Food Hall by Pusateri's at Sherway Gardens is an 18,500 square foot grocer stocked at every turn with gourmet ingredients, artisanal products, prepared foods and food stations.

Financial District

McEwan in the PATH is like a beacon for time-crunched crowds. It has a self-serve hot table and an abundance of salads, sushi and sandwiches that make for quick and easy meals.

Junction Triangle

Urban Acorn Market sells meals for meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans. Find an ever changing array of seasonal dishes, including bake-at-home croissants, chilled soups and vac-packed entrees.

Kensington Market

Sanagan's Meat Locker is more than just a butcher shop. It also does grab and go sandwiches, roast chicken, fries and ribs.

Leslieville

Fruitful Market at Dundas and Carlaw has a new selection of meat and vegetarian hot meals daily, as well as salads, smoothies and muffins.

Liberty Village

Lunchtime at the Bespoke Butcher entails a rotating menu of sandwiches and salads available for grab-and-go.

Little Italy

Dish Cafe has a a prepared food counter offering tempting options for every meal, from breakfast sandwiches and yogurt parfaits to mix-and-match, build-your-own lunch or dinner items sold by weight.

North York

Globe Meats is a combination butcher, supermarket and restaurant. The one-stop shop provides a lunch option for area workers who are looking to take down a meaty sandwich.

Roncesvalles Village

Whole Plate has meat, vegan and vegetarian options and you can get a main and two sides for less than $10. Shepherd's pie, mac and cheese and butter chicken are some of their favourites.

Rosedale

Rosedale’s Finest gives Summerhill Market a run for their money for gourmet prepared food with options like tofu salad rolls, green curry cauliflower and beef bourguignon.

Scarborough

Adonis is a Middle Eastern supermarket that offers an impressive selection of prepared foods. Throw pre-packaged salads, hummus and savoury pastries into your cart or order roasted chicken, pizza, shawarma and falafel at the hot counter.

St. Clair West

Roast offers a rotating lineup of prepared meals like shepherd's pie, meatballs, lasagna, risotto, chicken parmesan, stews and sides ranging from garlic mashed potatoes to green bean salad.

Upper Beaches

Courage Foods is a neighbourhood gem where you'll find grocery staples along with homestyle crockpot dinners, curries, stews, soups and other hearty comfort foods freshly prepared in the kitchen onsite.

West Queen West

Cumbrae's on West Queen West offers meals in every stage of preparation. Find marinated meats ready for the grill, vacuum-sealed packages of bolognese, beef stew and lasagna that just need to be reheated, and fresh ready-to-eat salads, sides and sandwiches.

Yonge & Eglinton

Uptown Brie carries a broad selection of ready-to-eat fare. Find sandwiches and salads, roasted chicken breasts and pies stocked along with cheese, baguettes and pantry goods.

Yorkville

Whether you're craving sushi or finger sandwiches, salads or comfort foods, Pusateri's has got a gourmet version ready to take home. Mac and cheese here gets laced with truffles, while classic salads like the Waldorf get updated with quinoa. The selection is dizzying.