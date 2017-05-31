Best of Toronto
furniture toronto

The Best Furniture Stores in Toronto

The best furniture stores in Toronto are well known by design lovers and showroom loiterers (me) alike. Though they tend to be sprawling warehouses just outside the downtown core, a few of these places approach furniture display boutique-style, smack in the middle of the city.

Here are the best furniture stores in Toronto.

Stylegarage (Ossington)
1

Stylegarage (Ossington)

This Ossington shop is a mecca for locally-designed, customizable furniture and fixtures. Its 8,400 square feet is home to sleek wood dining sets, sofas of every size, shape, and texture, and geometric side tables that could pass as abstract sculptures.

Elte Market
2

Elte Market

This sprawling warehouse is home to high-end furniture, rugs, and lighting. A destination for any urban dweller, the Castlefield store has something for everyone looking to decorate a small space with high impact.

Mjolk
3

Mjolk

This Junction shop combines Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics for an ultra sophisticated selection of furniture and decor. Owned by devoted couple John and Juli, Mjolk is akin to a gallery full of high end, meticulously curated design work. Definitely a must-visit, even for a little look-see.

Shelter Furniture
4

Shelter Furniture

This Castlefied Design District store is a massive, brightly lit warehouse of modern furniture. Their greatest feat (save for the sheer variety of goods) is their ability to offer everything in a set; perfect for the furniture lover that wants everything to match.

Klaus by Nienkamper
5

Klaus by Nienkamper

This King East destination appears sleek and shiny before you set foot in the door. The windows are adorned with the most refined pieces, illuminated by the sparkliest lighting fixtures. The store claims to carry timeless classics, but I think their pieces are far too exciting to be sold short like that.

Avenue Road
6

Avenue Road

This high end furniture store on Eastern Avenue is three storeys of exquisite contemporary goodness. The industrial standalone building peddles things like iconic seating by the likes of Oscar Niemeyer and textiles from Kvadrat’s Raf Simons collaboration.

Pavilion
7

Pavilion

This lower level shop tucked away on Gladstone Avenue showcases a cool collection of modern sofas, tables, art, and accessories. Mid-century inspired furniture is aplenty here—plus, their clearance section is A+.

CB2 Toronto
8

CB2 Toronto

Crate & Barrel’s sister shop sits on the corner of Queen and Bathurst and is two storeys of sleek and chic condo furniture. Most items require assembly, so I always say it’s like Ikea but more expensive and everything comes in white marble print.

EQ3 (Liberty Village)
9

EQ3 (Liberty Village)

This chain is a go-to for the patriotic Canadian. With a chock full of Made in Canada pieces, the furniture chain has locations in Liberty Village and King East—easy access for any downtowner. Find budget-conscious house brand items as well as Herman Miller classics here.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Style Garage

The Best Furniture Stores in Toronto

The Best Furniture Stores in Toronto

