The Best Furniture Stores in Toronto
The best furniture stores in Toronto are well known by design lovers and showroom loiterers (me) alike. Though they tend to be sprawling warehouses just outside the downtown core, a few of these places approach furniture display boutique-style, smack in the middle of the city.
Here are the best furniture stores in Toronto.
This Junction shop combines Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics for an ultra sophisticated selection of furniture and decor. Owned by devoted couple John and Juli, Mjolk is akin to a gallery full of high end, meticulously curated design work. Definitely a must-visit, even for a little look-see.
This King East destination appears sleek and shiny before you set foot in the door. The windows are adorned with the most refined pieces, illuminated by the sparkliest lighting fixtures. The store claims to carry timeless classics, but I think their pieces are far too exciting to be sold short like that.
Jesse Milns at Style Garage
