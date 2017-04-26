The Best Vintage Furniture Stores in Toronto
The best vintage furniture stores in Toronto are a treasure trove of rare finds. To me, older pieces are much more exciting than contemporary ones - they are well-made and emit the unmatched character that comes with age and wear. With locations all across the GTA, there’s plenty of places to get a sustainable design fix.
Here are the best vintage furniture stores in Toronto.
This Parkdale destination is filled with truly unique and high quality pieces from the last century. Inventory is always changing but you might just be able to gawk over an Eames lounge chair, Finn Juhl sofa or random some decor like model airplanes, old-school telephones, and ornamental trophies.
This Queen West store is a must-visit for any modern furniture and home decor lover. If you're looking for lighting, this is especially the place to go, since every foot of wall and ceiling space is draped with fixtures from feeble to funky. Though the majority of their stock is contemporary, they have a sizeable collection of mid-century items that fit right in.
For sophisticated picks from the entirety of the last century, this sprawling Junction shop is packed with furniture, light fixtures, and other homewares. You could spend hours browsing their stock; if you're looking for a chair (or a whole set of chairs) specifically, you don't want to skim past this location.
This Leslieville store looks more like a showroom than a shop, as their modern vintage furniture is displayed so artistically you can hardly tell they consistently move their stock! With picks like Knoll lounge chairs from the 70's and Lotte lamps, there's a lot to see. They also have a small section of vintage kitchen accessories.
The most unique feature of this Corktown shop, save for the product itself, is the floor-to-ceiling shelving units stacked home accessories like art, ceramics, figurines, and oddities I can't even categorize. Their furniture selection is just as colourful, stocking everything from a brandless coffee table to an ambiguously shaped Frank Gehry chair.
Kensington Market's big ol' one-stop-shop is filled to the brim with vintage clothing and accessories, as well as retro furniture and homewares. It kind of reminds me of a much more curated Value Village; everything is organized by category, and the 20th century modern furnishings are gathered together in the rear of the room.
Jesse Milns at GUFF
Join the conversation Load comments