Best of Toronto
Bianca Venerayan
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vintage furniture toronto

The Best Vintage Furniture Stores in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Bianca Venerayan
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best vintage furniture stores in Toronto are a treasure trove of rare finds. To me, older pieces are much more exciting than contemporary ones - they are well-made and emit the unmatched character that comes with age and wear. With locations all across the GTA, there’s plenty of places to get a sustainable design fix.

Here are the best vintage furniture stores in Toronto.

Queen West Antique Centre
1

Queen West Antique Centre

This Parkdale destination is filled with truly unique and high quality pieces from the last century. Inventory is always changing but you might just be able to gawk over an Eames lounge chair, Finn Juhl sofa or random some decor like model airplanes, old-school telephones, and ornamental trophies.

GUFF
2

GUFF

This Riverside shop specializes in tables, chairs, and credenzas. Though not necessarily designer, each piece is special and often restored to the best of their ability. The best part? The prices aren't too pricey as they like to constantly refresh their stock.

Morba
3

Morba

This Queen West store is a must-visit for any modern furniture and home decor lover. If you're looking for lighting, this is especially the place to go, since every foot of wall and ceiling space is draped with fixtures from feeble to funky. Though the majority of their stock is contemporary, they have a sizeable collection of mid-century items that fit right in.

Zig Zag
4

Zig Zag

For a carefully curated collection of mid-to-late 20th century goods, this Leslieville shop is the perfect peruse. From authentic Eames chairs to Fuga flatware, there’s lots to see though prices are on the higher end due to near-perfect quality.

What the Vintage
5

What the Vintage

Guildwood Village is home to this Scarborough furniture destination. Though not necessarily designer, What the Vintage stocks quality, hand-picked and hand-refinished pieces and peddles them at competitive prices. Plus, delivery is free within Toronto.

Phil'z (Junction)
6

Phil'z (Junction)

For sophisticated picks from the entirety of the last century, this sprawling Junction shop is packed with furniture, light fixtures, and other homewares. You could spend hours browsing their stock; if you're looking for a chair (or a whole set of chairs) specifically, you don't want to skim past this location.

Vintage Home Boutique
7

Vintage Home Boutique

This part-custom part-vintage furniture store on St. Clair West has a huge selection of teak furniture of all varieties, as well as a handful of decorative accessories. Plus, they pride themselves on their eco-friendly refinishing.

Machine Age Modern
8

Machine Age Modern

This Leslieville store looks more like a showroom than a shop, as their modern vintage furniture is displayed so artistically you can hardly tell they consistently move their stock! With picks like Knoll lounge chairs from the 70's and Lotte lamps, there's a lot to see. They also have a small section of vintage kitchen accessories.

INabstracto
9

INabstracto

This small West Queen West store packs a punch. Specializing in hard-to-find Scandinavian mid-century modern, there's always something sophisticated in stock for the true design lover.

Studio Pazo (Corktown)
10

Studio Pazo (Corktown)

The most unique feature of this Corktown shop, save for the product itself, is the floor-to-ceiling shelving units stacked home accessories like art, ceramics, figurines, and oddities I can't even categorize. Their furniture selection is just as colourful, stocking everything from a brandless coffee table to an ambiguously shaped Frank Gehry chair.

Bungalow
11

Bungalow

Kensington Market's big ol' one-stop-shop is filled to the brim with vintage clothing and accessories, as well as retro furniture and homewares. It kind of reminds me of a much more curated Value Village; everything is organized by category, and the 20th century modern furnishings are gathered together in the rear of the room.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at GUFF

The Best Vintage Furniture Stores in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Vintage Furniture Stores in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Antique Stores in Toronto

The Best Salvage and Reclaimed Furniture in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Vintage Furniture Stores in Toronto

The Best Panini in Toronto

The Best All-Day Breakfast in Toronto

The Best 24 Hour Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Ethiopian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Danish in Toronto

The Best Croissant in Toronto