French Restaurants Toronto

The Best French Restaurants in Toronto

The best French restaurants in Toronto cover a wide swath of variety, from classic steak frites in casual bistro settings to très chic dining rooms worthy of Champagne toasts. All manage to prove that this iconic cuisine will always have that certain je ne sais quoi.

Here are the best French restaurants in Toronto.

Cluny
1

Cluny

This massive bistro in the Distillery District offers traditional fare like tableside beef tartare and French onion soup. There are also creative North American-French fusion takes on dishes like PB&J foie gras torchons and coq au vin poutine.

Chantecler
2

Chantecler

A small, hip Parkdale spot with exposed brick and an open kitchen, it's evolved into a space serving up a French menu of oysters, frog legs and platters for two that include half- or whole duck with crepes or steak & bone marrow. A late-night menu features duck poutine with the option to add foie gras, for a little extra luxury.

Chabrol
3

Chabrol

Tucked away in Yorkville, this tiny hidden gem of a boîte with just 19 seats inside (and a bit more when the front patio is open) is the epitome of French elegance. Elevated comfort food, from papillote of whitefish and deliciously soul-warming gratins to a glorious made-to-order apple tarte in a Calvados sabayon poured tableside, will transport you to the City of Lights.

Bar Begonia
4

Bar Begonia

Chef/restaurateur Anthony Rose owns many of the culinary hot spots on Dupont in the Annex, and this Parisian-style cocktail bar is no exception. French faves like mussels, sweetbreads and steak frites can be found on the dinner menu, while weekend brunch highlights include croque madame and duck confit hash.

Jules Bistro (Queen Street)
5

Jules Bistro (Queen Street)

With three locations across the city (on Spadina, West Queen West and in Leslieville), this casual bistro offers a popular prix fixe starting at $28.95/person with options like French onion soup, steak frites and crème brûlée. Opt for the deluxe version and selections upgrade to scallops, rack of lamb or even magret de canard.

Le Select Bistro
6

Le Select Bistro

Francophiles flock to this bistro on Wellington with vintage posters and an ambience that makes patrons feel like they’re dining in Paris. Classic French fare, including essentials like steak frites, bouillabaisse, confit de canard and cassoulet, are all on the menu, plus weekend brunch options that include eggs benedict, French toast and quiche Lorraine.

Auberge du Pommier
7

Auberge du Pommier

Oliver & Bonacini’s fairytale-like French restaurant in North York exudes a charming cottage-y vibe, with upscale, contemporary takes on dishes that include foie gras, côte de bœuf and truite de mer. A tasting menu with optional wine pairing is available in addition to its à la carte offerings.

Gare de l'Est
8

Gare de l'Est

Find this brasserie inside the Streetcar Crowsnest venue in Leslieville. Using local ingredients, crowd-pleasers like French onion soup, moules frites and steak haché are available on the menu, and they also make up some of the choices on the $36 three-course theatre prix fixe for dinners prior to performances.

La Palette
9

La Palette

Originating in Kensington Market but now located on Queen West, this lovely bistro is one of the few places in the city where horse tartare (a relatively normal thing to eat in France) is served. Escargots, foie gras and other quintessential French dishes make up the rest of the menu, from which a $37 prix fixe can be chosen. Brunch is also available daily.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Gare De L'Est

