The Best Crepes in Toronto
The best crepes in Toronto are things of contradiction. Wafer thin but sturdy enough to be stuffed to bursting with all kinds of fillings, beautifully presented yet put together in minutes, and mainly eaten casually but notoriously tough to make, these slender French pancakes are the belle of the ball at brunch, breakfast or anytime.
Here are the best crepes in Toronto.
This gluten-free, vegetarian and organic cafe in Kensington makes it easy for health-conscious brunchers to have crepes too as they make their crepes with vegan buckwheat batter. There are vegan mozzarella, cheddar and dulce de leche options, as well as plenty of great dairy and veggie combos for cheese eaters.
The guys at this Church and King spot crank out crepes like nobody’s business, many with Toronto theming like “The Raptors” (salami, an egg, mushrooms, spinach, pesto) and “Good Morning T.O.” (egg, bacon, cheddar, garlic aioli). They crack the eggs for these crepes right onto the pancake griddle in front of the window.
Another contender in the Kensington crepe-off, this cafe bar is for those who want to get their drank on while declaring with their crepe choice, “I Am The Party” (nutella, walnuts, Bacardi), “I Am Cheezy” (filled with cheese and served folded in half and cut into four with sour cream “Tito Style”) or simply “I Am Awake” (egg, cheese, spinach, tomato, ham).
Hector Vasquez at Crepe TO
