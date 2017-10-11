Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
crepes toronto

The Best Crepes in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best crepes in Toronto are things of contradiction. Wafer thin but sturdy enough to be stuffed to bursting with all kinds of fillings, beautifully presented yet put together in minutes, and mainly eaten casually but notoriously tough to make, these slender French pancakes are the belle of the ball at brunch, breakfast or anytime.

Here are the best crepes in Toronto.

Millie Creperie
1

Millie Creperie

This little place with locations in Kensington Market and near King and Spadina does a lot: crepe cakes and crepes both sweet and savoury. They’re served Japanese style, meaning rolled into a cone, and served with ingredients like matcha and azuki.

Crepes a GoGo (Annex)
2

Crepes a GoGo (Annex)

Near Bloor and Spadina, a bonkers array of crepes are served up here, crepes piled up with toppings on or directly next to the griddle. There are tons of vegetarian, fish, sweet & savoury, and dessert options.

Crepe It Up
3

Crepe It Up

This place in the bowels of the St. Lawrence Market fills their crepes with a couple craveable combinations like peanut butter and bacon bits or Peking chicken.

Hibiscus Cafe
4

Hibiscus Cafe

This gluten-free, vegetarian and organic cafe in Kensington makes it easy for health-conscious brunchers to have crepes too as they make their crepes with vegan buckwheat batter. There are vegan mozzarella, cheddar and dulce de leche options, as well as plenty of great dairy and veggie combos for cheese eaters.

Crepe TO
5

Crepe TO

The guys at this Church and King spot crank out crepes like nobody’s business, many with Toronto theming like “The Raptors” (salami, an egg, mushrooms, spinach, pesto) and “Good Morning T.O.” (egg, bacon, cheddar, garlic aioli). They crack the eggs for these crepes right onto the pancake griddle in front of the window.

Krepesz European Palacsinta Cafe
6

Krepesz European Palacsinta Cafe

Another contender in the Kensington crepe-off, this cafe bar is for those who want to get their drank on while declaring with their crepe choice, “I Am The Party” (nutella, walnuts, Bacardi), “I Am Cheezy” (filled with cheese and served folded in half and cut into four with sour cream “Tito Style”) or simply “I Am Awake” (egg, cheese, spinach, tomato, ham).

Pastel
7

Pastel

This North York dessert house makes crepes with unique fillings like pumpkin, lychee, frankfurter sausages, sweet potato, sponge cake, sesame, red bean and more.

Crepes Club
8

Crepes Club

The velvety, lusciously drapey crepes at this Baldwin Village establishment are reasonably priced and easy to get with a ton of delivery options. Options are wild for fillings too, with general tao chicken, teriyaki chicken, red caviar, and condensed milk all on the menu.

Yellow Cup Cafe
9

Yellow Cup Cafe

This place in Etobicoke has been in the crepe business for over ten years. Simple classics are well represented here, with crepes coming in options like butter and syrup, pecan, seasonal fruit, and a “Polish” option with cottage cheese, cream cheese and strawberry sauce.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Crepe TO

The Best Crepes in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Crepes in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best French Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Pancakes in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Crepes in Toronto

The Best Schnitzel in Toronto

The Best Halloween Costume Stores in Toronto

The Best Poutine in Toronto

The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto

The Best Burritos in Toronto

The Best Americano in Toronto

The Best Sneaker Shops in Toronto