fish chips toronto

The Best Fish & Chips in Toronto

The best fish and chips in Toronto come from kitchens that do not only one, but two great things right. Crispy battered fish and greasy artery-clogging chips go together like peanut butter and jam, milk and cookies, the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre, and fortunately this pairing can be found all over the city.

Here are the best fish and chips in Toronto.

Olde Yorke
1

Olde Yorke

Who could do this classic combo better than an authentic British pub in Leaside? The fish is battered using an old family recipe, and fries are fresh and hand cut, making for a genuine fish and chip experience in a real deal pub atmosphere.

High Street Fish and Chips
2

High Street Fish and Chips

In North York, this place is famous for their haddock and their cod is amazing as well. You can go for a larger or smaller portion respectively by ordering The Big Fish or The Wee Fish, and for an extra side along with your chips there’s traditional mushy peas or pickled beets.

Sea Witch Fish and Chips
3

Sea Witch Fish and Chips

On St. Clair West, this fish-and-chip-centric eatery offers a variety of options for your fried fish, serving filets with piles of golden fries. Wash down your meal here with a craft beer.

Duckworth's Fish & Chips
4

Duckworth's Fish & Chips

On the East Danforth you can get some of the best battered halibut ever. Thick cut fries are served with more gravy than could ever be needed even for the giant portions of chips, so give dipping your fish in it a try too.

Harbord Fish & Chips
5

Harbord Fish & Chips

This tiny take-out spot on Harbord always catches the eye with its pale blue colour scheme, but even more tantalizing are the smells wafting out of it, especially in the summer when fish lovers chow down at the picnic tables outside.

Kingsway Fish and Chip
6

Kingsway Fish and Chip

Grade “A” West Coast halibut is used to make the fish and chips at this iconic place on Bloor near Royal York station. Round out your meal with some lobster bisque or a poutine instead of regular fries.

The One That Got Away
7

The One That Got Away

A restaurant with a cheerful seafaring theme on King West, this place offers options of pickerel, halibut, arctic char and more for your fish and chips. They also offer their fish on salads and in wraps.

Off the Hook
8

Off the Hook

This restaurant near Danforth and Broadview is doing this humble classic right using fresh fish and organic batter as well as organic produce, and several different kinds of poutine from pulled pork to vegan.

Fresco's Fish and Chips (St. Clair)
9

Fresco's Fish and Chips (St. Clair)

With locations in Kensington Market and St. Clair West, they serve fish of the highest quality along with high grade cooking oil and a light batter to showcase their fish.

New Toronto Fish and Chips
10

New Toronto Fish and Chips

This no-fuss joint in South Etobicoke does deep-fried right, serving airy onion rings and scallops as well as their signature fish and chips.

Reliable Fish 'N Chips
11

Reliable Fish 'N Chips

It’s all in a name with this 85 year old Leslieville joint, with most meals still ringing in under ten bucks except for their halibut, even their wild-caught BC salmon loin. Grab fish tacos and coconut shrimp here as well.

St. Andrews Fish and Chips
12

St. Andrews Fish and Chips

The beauty of this place in a Scarborough plaza lies in its UK-inspired authenticity. It's been run by the same set of families since 1984. Find black pudding and haggis here as well.

Lead photo by

Morris Lum at New Toronto Fish and Chips

The Best Fish & Chips in Toronto

The Best Fish & Chips in Toronto

