The Best Fish & Chips in Toronto
The best fish and chips in Toronto come from kitchens that do not only one, but two great things right. Crispy battered fish and greasy artery-clogging chips go together like peanut butter and jam, milk and cookies, the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre, and fortunately this pairing can be found all over the city.
Here are the best fish and chips in Toronto.
In North York, this place is famous for their haddock and their cod is amazing as well. You can go for a larger or smaller portion respectively by ordering The Big Fish or The Wee Fish, and for an extra side along with your chips there’s traditional mushy peas or pickled beets.
Morris Lum at New Toronto Fish and Chips
