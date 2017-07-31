Best of Toronto
DKLo
Posted 47 minutes ago
best dumplings toronto

The Best Dumplings in Toronto

The best dumplings in Toronto are all about the basics - getting that perfect marriage of consistency between the fillings and the wrapper, seasoning it just right and making them so that eating one (or a few) is never enough.

Here are the best dumplings in Toronto.

Ding Tai Fung Shanghai Dim Sum
1

Ding Tai Fung Shanghai Dim Sum

This granddaddy of soup dumpling restaurants in the GTA boasts locations in Markham and Scarborough. Go here for light yet flavourful crab xiaolongbaos (soup dumplings). Make sure to pair them with some Shanghai-style shao mai.

Mother's Dumplings
2

Mother's Dumplings

The absolute favourite among many dumplings purists, this Chinatown restaurant still gets its delicious dumplings handmade from scratch everyday by the owner. The name is accurate: it really is just like mom used to make (and still does).

Dumpling House Restaurant
3

Dumpling House Restaurant

This Chinatown stalwart is always packed with regulars who come for freshly fried or steamed dumplings like the spinach and mushroom, something you can't always find at many run-of-the-mill dumpling restaurants.

Dumpling House (Gerrard East)
4

Dumpling House (Gerrard East)

Great potstickers and xiaolongbaos rule the roost at this Chinatown East restaurant. Combine them with a variety of non-dumpling dishes such as zha jiang mian (special bean fried noodles) and you've got a winner.

Lee Chen Asian Bistro (King)
5

Lee Chen Asian Bistro (King)

Come here if you want delicious mini one-bite xiaolongbaos along with a cacophony of other dishes like their Taiwanese pork belly bao. Find them near Yonge/Bloor or King and University.

Northern Dumpling Kitchen
6

Northern Dumpling Kitchen

This restaurant at Times Square Mall in Richmond Hill is known for their excellent dumplings and side dishes. Go for the soothing xiaolongbao paired with onion pancakes and sliced pork.

Shanghai Dim Sum
7

Shanghai Dim Sum

With locations in Richmond Hill and Scarborough, this places serves up so many different kinds of xiaolongbaos it'll make your head spin. Many regulars swear by the slightly crisp pan-fried version not normally found in other places, or their especially smooth silk skin xiaolongbaos.

Asian Legend (Scarborough)
8

Asian Legend (Scarborough)

The undisputed numero uno Chinese restaurant chain in the GTA, this place serves up oft-overlooked yet very solid dumplings. The various kinds of xiaolongbaos are delicate and delicious, but I find myself drawn to the simplicity of their boiled pork and chive dumplings .

Dumpling Queen (Yonge St.)
9

Dumpling Queen (Yonge St.)

Located on Yonge north of Wellesley, this spot serves up a wide variety of excellent dumplings, from harder-to-find old-school faves like lamb and dried shrimp to very unique ones like mackerel fish.

