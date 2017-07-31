The Best Dumplings in Toronto
The best dumplings in Toronto are all about the basics - getting that perfect marriage of consistency between the fillings and the wrapper, seasoning it just right and making them so that eating one (or a few) is never enough.
Here are the best dumplings in Toronto.
With locations in Richmond Hill and Scarborough, this places serves up so many different kinds of xiaolongbaos it'll make your head spin. Many regulars swear by the slightly crisp pan-fried version not normally found in other places, or their especially smooth silk skin xiaolongbaos.
The undisputed numero uno Chinese restaurant chain in the GTA, this place serves up oft-overlooked yet very solid dumplings. The various kinds of xiaolongbaos are delicate and delicious, but I find myself drawn to the simplicity of their boiled pork and chive dumplings .
Hector Vasquez at Lee Chen Asian Bistro. Photo of Shanghai Dim Sum by emerycan.
