chinese restaurants toronto

The Best Chinese Restaurants in Toronto

The best Chinese restaurants in Toronto represent just a fraction of the diverse array of regional offerings available here. And though many would argue you need to go to Markham and Richmond Hill to get the real deal, our downtown Chinatowns, Scarborough and parts in between still have their share of winners.

Here are the best Chinese restaurants in Toronto.

Rol San
1

Rol San

This late-night Chinatown favourite is always jam-packed with those who can't get enough of their classics like spicy ginger beef and ho fan noodles. And of course, it has a very popular all-day dim sum.

Asian Legend
2

Asian Legend

By far the biggest mainstay Chinese restaurant chain in Toronto, this restaurant is the place to go when you’re looking for a huge variety of authentic Chinese offerings. I’m a big fan of their Peking duck, and the soup dumplings here are always on my order list.

Luckee
3

Luckee

This upscale restaurant from Susur Lee inside the Soho Met features all-day dim sum, sweet-delicious Wuxi spare ribs and fancy cocktails, all served under the glow of some garish quasi-stereotypical Chinese decorations and lightings.

Taste of China
4

Taste of China

The wonderfully awkward name doesn’t detract from the fact that Taste of China is, for many, a taste of excellence. Popular among the late night crowd for its excellent General Tao Chicken and sizzling seafood on skillets, it’s one of those places that you simply have to go when you’re in downtown Chinatown.

Congee Wong (Finch and Leslie)
5

Congee Wong (Finch and Leslie)

There are so many Congee Wongs around that it can make your head spin, but for my money my favourite one is the North York location. Sure it can get crowded during mealtimes, but at least it’s open late, and their Cantonese Chow Mein + Fried Chili Turnip Patties never fails to make me smile.

House of Gourmet
6

House of Gourmet

This restaurant near Spadina and Dundas looks humble from the outside but is a constant hub of activity, with excellent dishes like satay beef noodles and claypot tofus. It even has a dedicated takeout BBQ joint, perfect for those nights when you just want to feast on pork or duck on your couch.

Sam Woo BBQ
7

Sam Woo BBQ

This Scarborough mainstay has been satisfying old-school Cantonese BBQ pork enthusiasts for over twenty years. Perfectly crispy roast pork skin and tender BBQ pork meat mixed with old-school unfussy décor makes for an awesome meal.

Qin Tang Taste
8

Qin Tang Taste

Home to the awesomely chewy biang biang noodles and other Shanxi specialties, this small Scarborough restaurant is actually the first Toronto location of a large Beijing-based chain. My personal favourite? The Shanxi Sliced Noodle with Stir-Fried Pork Slices. Long name, delicious dish.

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant
9

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant

The longstanding institution near City Hall might be a bit greasy but they make an oh-so-satisfying General Tao Chicken and Sizzling Chili Chicken. Wash it all down with cocktails with names like the Stormy Night in Hong Kong.

