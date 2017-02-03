The Best Chinese Restaurants in Toronto
The best Chinese restaurants in Toronto represent just a fraction of the diverse array of regional offerings available here. And though many would argue you need to go to Markham and Richmond Hill to get the real deal, our downtown Chinatowns, Scarborough and parts in between still have their share of winners.
Here are the best Chinese restaurants in Toronto.
The wonderfully awkward name doesn’t detract from the fact that Taste of China is, for many, a taste of excellence. Popular among the late night crowd for its excellent General Tao Chicken and sizzling seafood on skillets, it’s one of those places that you simply have to go when you’re in downtown Chinatown.
There are so many Congee Wongs around that it can make your head spin, but for my money my favourite one is the North York location. Sure it can get crowded during mealtimes, but at least it’s open late, and their Cantonese Chow Mein + Fried Chili Turnip Patties never fails to make me smile.
This restaurant near Spadina and Dundas looks humble from the outside but is a constant hub of activity, with excellent dishes like satay beef noodles and claypot tofus. It even has a dedicated takeout BBQ joint, perfect for those nights when you just want to feast on pork or duck on your couch.
Home to the awesomely chewy biang biang noodles and other Shanxi specialties, this small Scarborough restaurant is actually the first Toronto location of a large Beijing-based chain. My personal favourite? The Shanxi Sliced Noodle with Stir-Fried Pork Slices. Long name, delicious dish.
