Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
chinese food delivery toronto

The Best Chinese Food Delivery in Toronto

The best Chinese food delivery in Toronto is always there for you. Not only can you rely on these restaurants to bring you staples like General Tao piping hot and fresh, in this city you can also get a myriad of offerings like Chinese chicken, soup dumplings and congee delivered straight to your door.

This is the best Chinese food delivery in Toronto.

Congee Queen
1

Congee Queen

Markham, Scarborough, North York and Highway 7 & Leslie areas are all covered by this restaurant that delivers congee with crab, lobster, pork bone, chicken and duck seven days a week.

Asian Legend (Scarborough)
2

Asian Legend (Scarborough)

Get delivery in Richmond Hill, Markham, North York, Vaughan, Scarborough, Don Mills, and downtown between College and Spadina and University and Dundas from this epic spot that serves all manner of dim sum, seafood, meat, noodle soup and fried noodle dishes plus much more.

Taste of China
3

Taste of China

Delivery is available 365 days a year from 5 til late from this Chinatown restaurant. Bird’s nests, hot pot, Szechuan dishes and congee can all be found on the extensive menu. Delivery extends to the west end as far as Bloor and Lansdowne and east to Yonge and Parliament.

New Ho King
4

New Ho King

Soups, veggie and tofu dishes, seafood and family combo deals are all on offer for delivery until late from this Chinatown restaurant.

Lee Chen Asian Bistro (King)
5

Lee Chen Asian Bistro (King)

There are two locations of this legendary Chinese restaurant, one near Bloor and Yonge and one neat King and University. Regular or soup dumplings steamed or fried are go-to’s here, and you can get dishes as homey as ma po tofu or as Americanized as General Tao spaghetti.

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant
6

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant

This restaurant near Bay and Dundas delivers north to Bloor, west to Dufferin and east to River until 1 a.m every day. Cantonese BBQ and Szechuan dishes are the specialty.

Jackpot Chicken Rice
7

Jackpot Chicken Rice

Hainanese chicken with soft poached skin served with funky sauces and schmaltzy rice is the main event at this Chinatown restaurant by the same folks behind Patois. They deliver in a 2.5 km radius nearby.

Simon's Wok
8

Simon's Wok

This moderately priced vegetarian restaurant in East Chinatown will deliver spring rolls, stuffed bean curd rolls and assorted wheat gluten can among their myriad of offerings.

Congee Wong
9

Congee Wong

This place delivers from York Mills and Victoria Park up to Yonge and Steeles 7 days a week until 11 p.m. Their offerings are similar to Congee Queen with huge varieties of congees, soups, noodle and rice and dishes.

