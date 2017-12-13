The Best Chinese Food Delivery in Toronto
The best Chinese food delivery in Toronto is always there for you. Not only can you rely on these restaurants to bring you staples like General Tao piping hot and fresh, in this city you can also get a myriad of offerings like Chinese chicken, soup dumplings and congee delivered straight to your door.
This is the best Chinese food delivery in Toronto.
Get delivery in Richmond Hill, Markham, North York, Vaughan, Scarborough, Don Mills, and downtown between College and Spadina and University and Dundas from this epic spot that serves all manner of dim sum, seafood, meat, noodle soup and fried noodle dishes plus much more.
There are two locations of this legendary Chinese restaurant, one near Bloor and Yonge and one neat King and University. Regular or soup dumplings steamed or fried are go-to’s here, and you can get dishes as homey as ma po tofu or as Americanized as General Tao spaghetti.
Hector Vasquez at Jackpot Chicken Rice
Join the conversation Load comments