Dog walking services in Toronto aren't hard to find; it's pairing you and your canine with the right one that's the real challenge. Whether your pet needs a solo walk or group adventure, training, playtime or just a quickie to visit a nearby bush, these services have got you and your pup covered.

These are the best dog walking services in Toronto.

This Liberty Village-based walking service prides itself on leaving personal notes after every walk. It allows for last minute bookings and is flexible with walk times and dates.

This East York-focused dog walking group will not only take your dog on high-activity walks (they carefully place your dogs in groups they'll fit in with), but it also offers obedience classes and longer term day care services. Contact them directly for pricing.

This dog walking group covers two large downtown service areas, and has a great menu of services, such as solo and group walks, dog sitting and boarding. They'll even care for your dog on your wedding day.

This west-side focused business focuses on four legged pals from Dufferin to Royal York and St. Clair all the way down to the water. It offers individual and group walks, mid-day drop-ins, as well as food delivery and vet appointment visits.

This Queen Street East-based service takes care of most of downtown with a one-on-one specialty. It cares for elderly dogs who don't want to be in large groups and only takes four dogs at a time. It also boards and provides daycare services for dogs as well as cats.

This service based out of the Annex and Leslieville cares for dogs of every size, age, activity level and temperament. It provides dog walks, daycare, cage-free boarding and a frequent walking program. It focuses on lots of interaction and also offers dog training and puppy visits.

This Liberty Village dog walking pack is made up of certified professional walkers and trainers. It provides walks, puppy visits, wedding chaperoning, pet sitting and training courses. It's also big on your dog's nutrition with specific programs and advice.

As member of the Toronto Dog Walkers Association, this part-time canine nutritionist has been in business since 2003. It's based on the city's west side and does five-dog off leash adventures in parks like Humber Bay Park, High Park and ravines and trails in the city.

This west side dog group walks dogs of all ages, sizes and temperaments in nine neighbourhoods. Sure they do your regular dog walking for groups and solo canines, but they also do house calls and specialize in puppies and older dogs who need a bit of extra care.

This downtown and uptown dog walker and pet care provider never takes more than five dogs out at a time and they are assigned to groups based on age, personality and health. All dogs are assigned to the same walker and they also offer boarding, visitations and cat sitting.