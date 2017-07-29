The Best Cheap Hotels in Toronto
The best cheap hotels in Toronto aren't fancy and you won't find luxurious amenities here. But these places all offer rooms at $250 per night or less, meaning you can find a relatively affordable place to rest your head in a city that's often super pricey.
This hotel is a good choice for those travelling to Toronto for business since it's located right by the Financial District. Those here on vacation will also appreciate its proximity to public transit and places like the CN Tower, the Rogers Centre and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
The Chelsea Hotel Toronto
