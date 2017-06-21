The Best Calzone in Toronto
The best calzone in Toronto are the ultimate giant pizza pockets; stuffed with melty, gooey mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and other optional fillings, then baked or fried (panzerotti), these make for the perfect portable Italian eat.
Here is where to find the best calzone in Toronto.
Off-the-beaten-track and super old school, this much-beloved spot in Little Italy on Clinton St. also does pizza and sandwiches, but its nicely sized panzos prove to be equally popular. Filled with hot and satisfyingly melty cheese, a side of marinara sauce is essential for dipping purposes.
Corso Italia’s family-run institution on St. Clair West is known for its giant calzoni and panzerotti. Choose between baked or fried, add any extra desired toppings and then enjoy the finished product’s crisp exterior and oozing interior with a side of house-made tomato dipping sauce.
Baked in a stone oven, there are four specialty calzoni offered in addition to the basic cheese-and-sauce version (but really, they’ll put any of their pizza specialties into a calzone if you ask nicely) at this pizza joint with locations by High Park and on West Queen West.
With a location in the Junction and another on St. Clair West, this restaurant that specializes in Italian comfort food bakes two enormous, elevated versions of calzone – one stuffed with mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, black olives and mushroom, topped with tomato sauce, and another with goat cheese, eggplant, roasted red pepper, pesto, mozzarella and olive oil.
Officially, there are four kinds of calzone found on the menu at this family-friendly Italian establishment on Eglinton West, but inquire politely and they’ll likely turn any specialty pizza toppings into a substantial calzone filling, along with a generous ladle of tomato sauce over top.
Keeping it old school on the East Danforth, this classic pizza and spaghetti house offers a ridiculous number (64!) of gourmet combos for its panzerotti, just like its pizza (it can even be made with gluten-free dough for an extra fee). You can also customize and choose your own toppings – be sure to add tomato or meat sauce on top for an extra 75 cents/$1.
Jesse Milns, koreanjeebus, wmansour, cakedupchicks
Join the conversation Load comments