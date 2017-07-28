Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Caesar salad Toronto

The Best Caesar Salad in Toronto

The best Caesar salad in Toronto is typically defined by roughly chopped romaine hearts, crunchy croutons, parmesan, an anchovy-based dressing, and our usual Canadian fave, bacon. But this doesn’t stop Toronto innovators from constantly experimenting with these core building blocks to make this classic the flavour bomb it can truly be. 

Here is the best Caesar salad in Toronto.

Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse
1

Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse

The Caesar at this King West steakhouse is prepared tableside and features traditional fixings like anchovies, salt, raw egg yolk, Tabasco, Worcestershire and an abundance of croutons.

416 Snack Bar
2

416 Snack Bar

Who says you need a knife and fork to enjoy a great caesar salad? This Queen and Bathurst snack bar’s eat-with-your-hands concept is a deconstructed delight of fresh lettuce, lemon, and a pile of bacon bits topped with cheese.

The Gabardine
3

The Gabardine

This popular bistro in the Financial District ups its salad game with a soft boiled egg that adds to the texture of a classic Caesar. Grana padano, bacon, and of course, croutons also top this lunchtime offering.

Octagon
4

Octagon

The Caesar salad at this upscale Thornhill restaurant is prepared exactingly at the tableside. Raw egg, lemon, anchovies, red wine vinegar, garlic and croutons are all combined in an elaborate waltz that's sure to result in one of the more memorable salads you'll eat.

Salad Days (Yonge and Bloor)
5

Salad Days (Yonge and Bloor)

This Bloor Street spot fills you up on a dime with a Caesar for just $5.35 that tops a mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce with parmesan, bacon, croutons, cucumber, tomato, and for an extra hit of satisfying protein, chicken.

Superpoint
6

Superpoint

The Caesar salad offered at this pizza joint on Ossington comes with chopped romaine topped with garlicky dressing and, ingeniously, smoky, crunchy Hickory Sticks, all for $12.

Village Pizza
7

Village Pizza

This little pizza chain with locations on Dovercourt and Dundas West offers up an $8 Caesar salad made with baby kale, upping the health quotient a bit. It's topped with a generous amount of anchovies and capers and a little bacon.

The Wickson Social
8

The Wickson Social

The $14 Caesar at this Yonge and Wellesley gastropub is grilled, and the dressing is made with roasted garlic. It's also got baby gem lettuce, crispy pork belly and croutons.

Maple Leaf Tavern
9

Maple Leaf Tavern

Tons of anchovy dressing, parm, herbed croutons, and an enormous cut of grilled, single-smoked German bacon define the epic Caesar salad served at this Leslieville restaurant.

