Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
art supply stores toronto

The Best Art Supply Stores in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best art supply Stores in Toronto set creative minds ablaze with the sheer range of options available. A rainbow of pens, pencils, markers, paints, inks, bristol board, card often greets you as soon as you walk in the door, so you know these places have everything you need for an amateur project or your next masterpiece.

Here are the best art supply stores in Toronto.

Curry's Artists' Materials (WQW)
1

Curry's Artists' Materials (WQW)

The West Queen West location of this art supply emporium is vast and awe-inducing. They have learn-to-paint manuals for beginners, as well as a loyalty program, gift cards and frequent sales. You can also furnish your studio with drafting tables, easels and more here.

Above Ground Art Supplies (Junction)
2

Above Ground Art Supplies (Junction)

At this shop with locations in the Junction, Beaches and near OCADU, you can find every conceivable form of art supplies. Book binding, paper making and airbrush equipment can all be found here, as well as brush pens and painting supplies from oil to gouache to gesso to acrylic.

Michaels
3

Michaels

If you’re the crafty type, you definitely know this chain with multiple locations including a three storey one at John and Richmond. Aisle after aisle contains craft materials as diverse as diorama supplies, fake feathers, wedding cake toppers, googly eyes, and everything you need to make the most badass scrapbook ever.

DeSerres
4

DeSerres

With several Toronto locations and easily spotted by its big red sign in the shape of a palette, this art supply store borders on a toy shop with lots of kids’ stuff that’s only loosely related to art. Make no mistake though, a wide range of supplies for screenprinting, painting, and drawing can also be found here.

Gwartzman's Art Supplies
5

Gwartzman's Art Supplies

This beloved shop in Chinatown is stacked to the ceiling with Harry-Potter-esque piles of paper, pens, markers, brushes, inks and more. It’s been reliable for over 60 years.

ARTiculations
6

ARTiculations

Workshops and exhibitions are held at this Junction art store. Stationery, painting, drawing and printmaking supplies are all at this airy shop which also holds classes and can be rented out for private events.

Midoco Art and Office Supplies
7

Midoco Art and Office Supplies

With locations in the Annex, Beaches and the Danforth, this shop fascinates with cute little finds from the practical to the more whimsical. Stackable wine glasses, adult colouring books, jewellery and notebooks make this a swell place to pick up gifts, but since 1977 they’ve also provided Toronto artists with ink, pads, pencils, paper, pens, paint, canvas, markers, pastels and much more.

Toose Art Supplies
8

Toose Art Supplies

Keep it simple at this cramped store near U of T. Canvas, easels, erasers, but lots of other supplies for film and media artists are available here, and they have frequent specials and especially good at working with students.

Studio Six Framing & Art Supplies
9

Studio Six Framing & Art Supplies

Art classes, sales, clearances and demos are all on deck at this well-organized Markham shop. Items go on clearance for as much as 50% off, while they also retail luxurious single brushes for hundreds.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Michaels

The Best Art Supply Stores in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Art Supply Stores in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Card, Paper and Stationery Shops in Toronto

The Best Contemporary Art Galleries in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Art Supply Stores in Toronto

The Best Charcuterie Plates in Toronto

The Best Hot Chocolate in Toronto

The Best Card, Paper and Stationery Shops in Toronto

The Best Toy Stores in Toronto

The Best French Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Donuts in Toronto

The Best Ribs in Toronto