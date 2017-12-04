The Best Art Supply Stores in Toronto
The best art supply Stores in Toronto set creative minds ablaze with the sheer range of options available. A rainbow of pens, pencils, markers, paints, inks, bristol board, card often greets you as soon as you walk in the door, so you know these places have everything you need for an amateur project or your next masterpiece.
Here are the best art supply stores in Toronto.
The West Queen West location of this art supply emporium is vast and awe-inducing. They have learn-to-paint manuals for beginners, as well as a loyalty program, gift cards and frequent sales. You can also furnish your studio with drafting tables, easels and more here.
At this shop with locations in the Junction, Beaches and near OCADU, you can find every conceivable form of art supplies. Book binding, paper making and airbrush equipment can all be found here, as well as brush pens and painting supplies from oil to gouache to gesso to acrylic.
If you’re the crafty type, you definitely know this chain with multiple locations including a three storey one at John and Richmond. Aisle after aisle contains craft materials as diverse as diorama supplies, fake feathers, wedding cake toppers, googly eyes, and everything you need to make the most badass scrapbook ever.
With several Toronto locations and easily spotted by its big red sign in the shape of a palette, this art supply store borders on a toy shop with lots of kids’ stuff that’s only loosely related to art. Make no mistake though, a wide range of supplies for screenprinting, painting, and drawing can also be found here.
With locations in the Annex, Beaches and the Danforth, this shop fascinates with cute little finds from the practical to the more whimsical. Stackable wine glasses, adult colouring books, jewellery and notebooks make this a swell place to pick up gifts, but since 1977 they’ve also provided Toronto artists with ink, pads, pencils, paper, pens, paint, canvas, markers, pastels and much more.
Hector Vasquez at Michaels
Join the conversation Load comments