The Best Card, Paper and Stationery Shops in Toronto
The best card, paper and stationery stores in Toronto appreciate the lost art of the handwritten word. If you want a greeting card that goes way beyond Hallmark to express the true meaning of the occasion, are looking for the most beautiful wrapping paper or desperately need to pen the best sorry or thank you note ever, this is where to shop.
Here are the best card, paper and stationery stores in Toronto.
The largest selection of Japanese paper in Toronto is available at this West Queen West shop. Be engulfed by a rainbow of colours and patterns upon entry, and gawk at all the crepe paper, prints, washi tape and more here. Also a great place to pick up a cool calendar for the new year.
The locations of this shop are easily spotted by the fun displays that often liven up the window, usually made mostly out of paper crafts. The cards, paper, stationery and craft supplies found at stores on Bloor West, West Queen West and in Koreatown are all so cute they’re sure to inspire you.
Javin at Wonderpens
