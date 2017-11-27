Best of Toronto
The Best Card, Paper and Stationery Shops in Toronto

The best card, paper and stationery stores in Toronto appreciate the lost art of the handwritten word. If you want a greeting card that goes way beyond Hallmark to express the true meaning of the occasion, are looking for the most beautiful wrapping paper or desperately need to pen the best sorry or thank you note ever, this is where to shop.

Here are the best card, paper and stationery stores in Toronto.

The Paper Place
1

The Paper Place

The largest selection of Japanese paper in Toronto is available at this West Queen West shop. Be engulfed by a rainbow of colours and patterns upon entry, and gawk at all the crepe paper, prints, washi tape and more here. Also a great place to pick up a cool calendar for the new year.

Wonder Pens
2

Wonder Pens

As the name suggests, this Leslieville store is known for their selection of pens. Fountain pens and TWSBI pens can be found among the dozens of pen brands retailed here, as well as a huge selection of pencils, paper, ink and calligraphy supplies. They also host workshops.

Kid Icarus (Augusta Ave.)
3

Kid Icarus (Augusta Ave.)

Quirky is the name of the game at this Kensington Market shop. Expect adult colouring books, large prints, DIY kits, and eccentric notebooks. They also do all sorts of custom work, including stamp making.

Hanji Handmade Paper and Gifts
4

Hanji Handmade Paper and Gifts

The locations of this shop are easily spotted by the fun displays that often liven up the window, usually made mostly out of paper crafts. The cards, paper, stationery and craft supplies found at stores on Bloor West, West Queen West and in Koreatown are all so cute they’re sure to inspire you.

Papery
5

Papery

One shop on Yonge and one on Cumberland have provided paper lovers with quality products for many years now. They also expand beyond just paper with lotions, soaps, candles, stickers, and even realistic temporary tattoos.

Labour of Love
6

Labour of Love

Handmade jewellery, paper, home goods and body care products along with unique gift ideas stock this Cabbagetown store. They're also reliable for a large and fun selection of unique greeting cards.

Take Note
7

Take Note

Completely open front windows show the full array of stationery products at this smart Junction store. Fountain pens, planners, calendars and stylishly designed cards line the shelves.

Town
8

Town

Off the wall and slightly naughty cards are the go-to here, and this Bloordale shop also has other little nifty design items like cute mugs and dishes in case you forgot about the gift that’s supposed to go with the card. Fun paper in the quirkiest prints is also in stock.

Laywine's
9

Laywine's

This uppercrust boutique on Belair isn't messing around when it comes to fine pens and paper. With the ritziest fountain pens, most gorgeous shades of ink, and luxurious binders, planners and notebooks, this is where pro calligraphers and extensive note-takers get their supplies.

Lead photo by

Javin at Wonderpens

