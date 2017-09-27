Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
americano toronto

The Best Americano in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best Americano in Toronto balances many variables, from the choice in coffee beans, roasters and machines to the amount and kind of water used and the skill of the baristas. All these factors come together to create a perfectly satisfying diluted espresso – a true work of art in a cup.

Here is where to find the best Americano in Toronto.

Jimmy's Coffee (Kensington Market)
1

Jimmy's Coffee (Kensington Market)

This coffee shop, with its distinctive yellow take-out lids, has half-a-dozen outposts that mostly favour the west side of the city. Baristas will make Americanos however you like them, with a single or double (or triple!) shot, using Classic Gourmet beans.

Sam James (Spadina)
2

Sam James (Spadina)

Dubbed Toronto’s coffee king, it’s no surprise Sam James makes a delicious Americano using SJCB’s own Cut Coffee roasts. Baristas at each of the five, cash-only, minimalist locations in the city can pull a painstakingly perfect shot, with an ideal amount of crema.

Dineen Coffee
3

Dineen Coffee

Now with two locations in the Financial District, this dreamy cafe has developed a loyal following with its expertly made Americanos that use Social Coffee beans. Misto versions with steamed milk are also offered for a little extra.

Rooster Coffee House (Jarvis St.)
4

Rooster Coffee House (Jarvis St.)

A well-loved, east-side trio of homey cafes that all make tasty Americanos with a chocolatey, custom blend of beans roasted by Pilot Coffee Roasters.

Quantum Coffee
5

Quantum Coffee

Those who live and work in the King & Spadina area swear by this cafe’s Americanos. The double-shot medium is its most popular order, and they have the making of it down to a science. The water is triple-filtered and set to an ideal temperature for the drink, and each barista station uses a grinder reserved exclusively for pulling longer Americano shots.

Fahrenheit Coffee (Richmond)
6

Fahrenheit Coffee (Richmond)

With a coffee bar located on each side of the city, Fahrenheit has become a name synonymous with quality espresso-based beverages, and the Americano is no exception. Patrons have a choice of three kinds of espresso beans roasted by Pilot, including the Diablo house blend, which is exclusive to these shops.

Pilot Coffee Roasters
7

Pilot Coffee Roasters

When other coffee shops use your house label’s locally roasted Pilot Coffee beans to make their Americanos, you best bet your own is equally up to snuff. This essential cafe with multiple locations including a tasting room on Wagstaff Drive does a version that more than meets this challenge.

Propeller Coffee
8

Propeller Coffee

This artisan micro-roastery, cafe and event space by Bloor & Lansdowne is a hidden gem. Its award-winning beans are used to make a memorable Americano with beautiful crema. (One of its co-founders also opened Crema Coffee Co. in the Junction years ago.)

Mercury Espresso Bar
9

Mercury Espresso Bar

Favouring George Howell’s Alchemy roast when pulling Americanos, this classic Leslieville coffee spot also offers an ever-changing featured brew to keep things interesting.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Dineen Coffee

The Best Americano in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Americano in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Cappuccino in Toronto

The Best Coffee in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Americano in Toronto

The Best Sneaker Shops in Toronto

The Best Hotel Bars in Toronto

The Best Cupcakes in Toronto

The Best Cookies in Toronto

The Best Shawarma in Toronto

The Best Poke Bowl in Toronto

The Best Taiwanese Restaurants in Toronto