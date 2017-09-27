The Best Americano in Toronto
The best Americano in Toronto balances many variables, from the choice in coffee beans, roasters and machines to the amount and kind of water used and the skill of the baristas. All these factors come together to create a perfectly satisfying diluted espresso – a true work of art in a cup.
Here is where to find the best Americano in Toronto.
Those who live and work in the King & Spadina area swear by this cafe’s Americanos. The double-shot medium is its most popular order, and they have the making of it down to a science. The water is triple-filtered and set to an ideal temperature for the drink, and each barista station uses a grinder reserved exclusively for pulling longer Americano shots.
With a coffee bar located on each side of the city, Fahrenheit has become a name synonymous with quality espresso-based beverages, and the Americano is no exception. Patrons have a choice of three kinds of espresso beans roasted by Pilot, including the Diablo house blend, which is exclusive to these shops.
When other coffee shops use your house label’s locally roasted Pilot Coffee beans to make their Americanos, you best bet your own is equally up to snuff. This essential cafe with multiple locations including a tasting room on Wagstaff Drive does a version that more than meets this challenge.
Hector Vasquez at Dineen Coffee
