Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Coffee Toronto

The Best Coffee in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best coffee in Toronto uses high-quality roasted beans and an ideal water-to-grounds ratio to produce the perfect cup of joe. Usually more affordable than espresso-based beverages and arguably just as good, the best drip in town can be found at these discerning independent cafes.

Here is the best coffee in Toronto.

Propeller Coffee
1

Propeller Coffee

At this roastery and cafe in the Junction Triangle, they look for high-quality, zero-defect, unique coffees to feature. The cafe even boasts a Clover brewing system, which produces one cup of coffee at a time, coaxing the best possible flavour profile out of the beans.

Te Aro
2

Te Aro

Serving its own house label of Pilot Coffee beans, this Leslieville cafe offers two daily single-origin or blend options that are perfectly dialed in to highlight the flavours and characteristics of each specific roast.

Sam James (Spadina)
3

Sam James (Spadina)

His Cut Coffee brand of beans are both roasted and then brewed in small batches to ensure top quality and taste. At Sam James’ five locations around the city, drip coffee is a way to explore seasonal varietals and constantly rotating single-origin roasts.

de Mello Palheta Coffee Roasters
4

de Mello Palheta Coffee Roasters

This specialty coffee roaster has cafes on Yonge by Eglinton and downtown on Richmond St. W. Offering drip and slow bar options, its baristas know how to accentuate and bring out the best in each roast using different brewing methods.

Dineen Coffee (Commerce Court)
5

Dineen Coffee (Commerce Court)

Using beans sourced and roasted by Social Coffee, there are always two drip options available at both locations of this beautifully designed cafe in the Financial District: the trusty Temperance Brew, a full-bodied blend, and a featured seasonal roast that highlights one country’s single-origin beans.

Strange Love Coffee
6

Strange Love Coffee

With locations at Spadina & Adelaide and in Rosedale, this cafe is so obsessed with quality it re-engineers its water based on MIT research to produce a mineral formula that brews an optimum coffee. Choose from its Modern Classic signature house blend roasted by Pilot or a more adventurous curated roast from farmer-specific single-origin beans that are rotated based on seasonality.

Boxcar Social (Temperance)
7

Boxcar Social (Temperance)

Featuring some of the best third-wave coffee roasters from Canada and abroad is what this cafe and bar with four locations in the city does best. From batch brewed to its slow bar in Riverside, Boxcar is constantly changing up its offerings and giving caffeine fiends something new to discover.

Quantum Coffee
8

Quantum Coffee

Occupying a restored heritage building at King & Spadina, this high-tech coffee shop that shares space with BrainStation offers reliable brewed coffee in addition to its impressive automated Poursteady pour-overs and espresso-based beverages.

Early Bird Espresso
9

Early Bird Espresso

This busy Queen West coffee shop and kitchen takes its coffee seriously, featuring local and international roasters. Its medium-roast brewed coffee is the way to go when you’re craving something simple and uncomplicated.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Sam James

The Best Coffee in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Coffee in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Cafes in Toronto (East Side)

The Best Cafes in Toronto (West Side)

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Coffee in Toronto

The Best Hot Pot Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Spanish Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Bubble Tea in Toronto

The Best Ramen in Toronto

The Best Crepes in Toronto

The Best Schnitzel in Toronto

The Best Halloween Costume Stores in Toronto