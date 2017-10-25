The Best Coffee in Toronto
The best coffee in Toronto uses high-quality roasted beans and an ideal water-to-grounds ratio to produce the perfect cup of joe. Usually more affordable than espresso-based beverages and arguably just as good, the best drip in town can be found at these discerning independent cafes.
Here is the best coffee in Toronto.
Using beans sourced and roasted by Social Coffee, there are always two drip options available at both locations of this beautifully designed cafe in the Financial District: the trusty Temperance Brew, a full-bodied blend, and a featured seasonal roast that highlights one country’s single-origin beans.
With locations at Spadina & Adelaide and in Rosedale, this cafe is so obsessed with quality it re-engineers its water based on MIT research to produce a mineral formula that brews an optimum coffee. Choose from its Modern Classic signature house blend roasted by Pilot or a more adventurous curated roast from farmer-specific single-origin beans that are rotated based on seasonality.
Featuring some of the best third-wave coffee roasters from Canada and abroad is what this cafe and bar with four locations in the city does best. From batch brewed to its slow bar in Riverside, Boxcar is constantly changing up its offerings and giving caffeine fiends something new to discover.
Hector Vasquez at Sam James
