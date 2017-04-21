The Best All-Day Breakfast in Toronto
The best all-day breakfast in Toronto serves up morning staples like eggs or pancakes well into the afternoon. Nothing beats having the option to eat bacon and waffles in a restaurant at 2 p.m. (particularly on a weekday), and these places exist to help satisfy that urge.
This cozy spot on King East also does lunch and dinner, but it’s best known for its first meal of the day (after all, that’s what it’s named after), encompassing everything from omelettes and Bennys to crepes and Belgian waffles (or even a waffle Benny). Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays (3 p.m. on Mondays) and weekend brunch goes from 9 to 3.
All-day breakfast is a specialty at both its Junction Triangle and West Queen West locations, with oatmeal pots, breakfast sandwiches and more on the menu from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (8-4 on Saturday and Sunday) at the former and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (!!) at the latter. Special brunch menus are available on weekends.
