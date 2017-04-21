Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
breakfast toronto

The Best All-Day Breakfast in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best all-day breakfast in Toronto serves up morning staples like eggs or pancakes well into the afternoon. Nothing beats having the option to eat bacon and waffles in a restaurant at 2 p.m. (particularly on a weekday), and these places exist to help satisfy that urge.

Here is the best all-day breakfast in Toronto.

Emma's Country Kitchen
1

Emma's Country Kitchen

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays (closed Tuesdays) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, this St. Clair Ave. W. favourite serves up tasty breakfast items like wild blueberry and ricotta pancakes and biscuits and gravy.

Aunties and Uncles
2

Aunties and Uncles

Avoid weekend lineups and long waits for delish breakfast tacos or French toast by visiting this cash-only classic on Lippincott at College St. on a weekday if you can, as it’s open seven days a week (except holidays) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lady Marmalade
3

Lady Marmalade

Leslieville’s queen of brunch, this neighbourhood fave not only serves up its huevos rancheritos or cheddar & spinach waffles on weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., it also keeps the breakfast going from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Le Petit Dejeuner
4

Le Petit Dejeuner

This cozy spot on King East also does lunch and dinner, but it’s best known for its first meal of the day (after all, that’s what it’s named after), encompassing everything from omelettes and Bennys to crepes and Belgian waffles (or even a waffle Benny). Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays (3 p.m. on Mondays) and weekend brunch goes from 9 to 3.

Bonjour Brioche
5

Bonjour Brioche

Smoked salmon scrambled eggs, baked French toast or the omelette du jour are just some of the enticing options diners can indulge in at this cash-only Riverside staple that’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week (closed Mondays).

Saving Grace
6

Saving Grace

Waits are pretty much inevitable at this popular breakfast and brunch joint on Dundas West. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (it opens at 10 on weekends), sweet and savoury dishes that include specials with fun twists on waffles and pancakes are on offer each day.

The Good Fork
7

The Good Fork

Egg dishes and more creative offerings like red velvet pancakes with cream cheese frosting and bread pudding French toast can be found on the menu from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week at this Bloor West & Jane St. eatery.

Cafe Neon (Queen St.)
8

Cafe Neon (Queen St.)

All-day breakfast is a specialty at both its Junction Triangle and West Queen West locations, with oatmeal pots, breakfast sandwiches and more on the menu from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (8-4 on Saturday and Sunday) at the former and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (!!) at the latter. Special brunch menus are available on weekends.

Easy Breakfast
9

Easy Breakfast

A reliable place for breakfast on Queen West near Roncesvalles in Parkdale, the menu here has a Mexican bent, with huevos divorciados and breakfast quesadillas available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Easy Breakfast

The Best All-Day Breakfast in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best All-Day Breakfast in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Cheap Breakfast in Toronto

The top 50 brunch restaurants in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best All-Day Breakfast in Toronto

The Best 24 Hour Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Ethiopian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Danish in Toronto

The Best Croissant in Toronto

The Best Kebabs in Toronto

The Best Greasy Spoons in Toronto