The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

Fall is an exciting time for restaurant openings, and this year is no exception. From massive food halls and restaurants by celebrity chefs in boutique hotels to a mysterious new spot affiliated with Mr. Aubrey Graham himself, there's a lot to look forward to this season.

Here are my picks for the most anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto this fall.

Celebrity chef Akira Back's eponymous restaurant – his first in Canada – should be opening in October at the Bisha Hotel. Back will likely be blending flavours unique to Canada with his usual signature mix of Japanese and Korean cuisines.

A more casual, bistro-style sibling to tasting menu predecessor Alo, it'll make its debut on the ground floor of the same building at Queen & Spadina very soon.

Sharing a building with Google on Richmond St. W. in the Financial District, this huge food hall will take up 18,000 square feet of space and include a cafe, market area and beer hall.

Food halls are the hot new thing, and this Spanish-inspired one from chef Rob Bragagnolo of Carver will have grab-and-go options, specialty groceries and prepared foods, plus a full-service restaurant called Labora. Look for it at King & Spadina.

Boutique hotel The Anndore House is making its debut soon at Yonge & Charles, and this Mediterranean restaurant will also be opening inside it. Chef Craig Harding (La Palma, Campagnolo) will head the food program, which will also include a cafe called The Scarlet Door.

This Italian restaurant will be a collaboration between chef Rob Rossi (Bestellen) and David Minicucci, the owner of L'Unita. It will open in Bestellen's former space at 972 College St.

The group behind The Queen and Beaver, The Oxley and The Wickson Social are transforming the former Bar Italia space in Little Italy into "a wine bar for the people," with a chef-driven menu that will emphasize scratch-made, seasonal dishes.

Chase Hospitality Group, which also owns the popular plant-based, vegan restaurant Planta along with the newly opened Planta Burger, will be debuting a new spot for "gourmet greens" at Yorkville Village (formerly Hazelton Lanes) on Avenue Rd. on October 2.

Drake fans got excited when mysterious signage went up at Yonge & Wellington for what appeared to be a restaurant by the 6 God. Now we have clues that the place will serve sushi.

David Huynh of Civil Liberties has been hosting Vietnamese food pop-ups around the city this year, and he'll soon be opening this permanent spot, which translates as "chubby duck," in Bloorcourt.