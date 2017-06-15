Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto is getting a huge food hall in the Financial District

Food halls might be the next food courts in Toronto, especially in and around the downtown core. Now, the Financial District is going to get in on the action with  the Assembly Chef's Hall that's slated to open at 111 Richmond St. West, in the same building that houses Google's Toronto office.

Details remain sparse, but it's marketing itself as a place where Toronto's top chefs will assemble. It's poised to take up 18,000 square feet of space when it opens this fall.

According to a PR rep, this incoming food palace will be similar to Eataly and will include a cafe, market area and beer hall.

It takes over a space once destined for a Queen Margherita Pizza that never opened.

