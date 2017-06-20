Toronto is getting a Spanish food hall

Food courts are out and food halls are in. Toronto's getting at least two of these upscale destinations, and one will focus exclusively on Spanish-style food.

Chef Rob Bragagnolo, who lived in Spain for 12 years, was inspired by markets like La Boqueria in Barcelona and El Olivar in Palma de Mallorca and wanted to create a comfortable and vibrant space for people to grab food at all hours of the day.

A post shared by @hungry.jo @joannasable (@jojoinstameets) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Campo Food Hall will take up 3,500 space at 433 King St. W. by Spadina. It'll include grab-and-go options, some specialty groceries and prepared foodstuffs as well as a full service restaurant from Bragagnolo called Labora.

This food hall will feature a variety of vendors, including; Xarcuteria by the Cheese Boutique for cured meat and Spanish cheese; Panaderia, a bakery with fresh bread, pastries and empanadas; Ensalada, a build-your-own salad and grain bowl bar; and El Carro, a street-side food cart.

A post shared by Rob Bragagnolo (@robbragagnolo) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:26am PST

The Drake General Store and Elxr Juice will also be on site.

Bragagnolo, who also runs Carver, says Campo should open this fall. The nearby Assembly Chef's Hall is slated for a summer opening, and the food hall that's poised to pop up at the Waterworks building will follow, albeit not for a while.