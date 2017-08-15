Toronto's getting a vegan burger joint

Plant-based burgers will soon be easier to find in Toronto thanks to a new burger joint opening soon in the Financial District.

Planta Burger, from the folks behind Planta, will open on September 5 in the current Little Fin space at Yonge and Temperance.

Little Fin will close this Saturday, August 19 for renovations and will be reborn as a vegan burger shop with a menu from David Lee and Chase Hospitality Group culinary director Tyler Shedden.

There will be two patties on the menu: one with mushroom black bean, lentil and beet, and the other, known as the crab cake, made with heart of palm and celeriac. Both will be gluten and nut-free.

Sides include onion rings, fries, tots, Buffalo cauliflower and salads. Since this will be a burger joint, root beer floats and milkshakes will be available too.

Planta Burger first made its debut at Little Fin as a pop-up in support of SickKids, but now it looks like it's here to stay.