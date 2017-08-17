Toronto's getting a new boutique hotel

The Comfort Hotel at Yonge and Charles is about to be transformed into The Anndore House, a new boutique hotel.

The existing hotel will remain partially open as interior design firm Cecconi Simone Inc., revamps the 113 guest rooms located over 11 storeys.

According to a news release, each guest room will include a record player and a "curated" selection of LPs. "Guests can sit on plush leather club chairs, while they listen to old classics and new hits, as they take in courtyard or downtown views," reads the release because this isn't a regular hotel, it's a boutique hotel.

Craig Harding (who's behind La Palma and Campagnolo) will be at the helm of the hotel's food program, which will include a restaurant designed by Studio Munge. There will also be a Crows Nest Barbershop on site.

The Anndore House is slated to open in November. Rooms starts at $300 per night.