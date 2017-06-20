The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this summer

When the weather gets warm, new restaurants sprout and bloom all over Toronto, and the variety in this crop seems particularly captivating. From French and Syrian street food to a steakhouse in a castle, there's a lot to look forward to.

Here are my picks for the most anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto this summer.

Chef/restaurateur Howard Dubrowsky (L.A.B., ex-Fonda Lola) will soon open a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant on Ossington that'll serve up sharable mezzes and flatbreads along with handcrafted cocktails.

What could be better than chowing down on some good ol' red meat inside a historic castle in the city? Liberty Entertainment Group is planning to open what promises to be "a modern twist on the classic steakhouse" (complete with a big patio!) at Casa Loma very soon.

It's been a while in the making, but Gusto 54 Restaurant Group's (Kiin, Pai, Gusto 101) jerk chicken joint on Portland St. by Adelaide St. W. should finally be ready to make its debut by early September.

With not one, but two tiki bar patios (rooftop and backyard) at this Mexican restaurant that replaces McGugan's in Leslieville, east-siders have a lot to be excited about when this place opens in July.

Local celeb chef Claudio Aprile is replacing his former Origin on King East with an eclectic new restaurant and bar that will serve "elevated food inspired by Toronto neighbourhoods" in an open kitchen with a chef's counter, private dining, plus a bar and patio.

Described as Saturday Dinette's "li'l cousin," this lunch counter and bar should "be born this summer" just a few doors down from its already well-loved relative on Gerrard East.

Expected to open at First Canadian Place in the Financial District in early July, this massive, two-level beer hall with ample seating, including patios (of course), will feature 50 local craft brews on tap and elevated pub grub.

French street food? Yes, it's a thing, and it apparently comprises French tacos, roule cheese and croque-monsieur. It's set to open on the Danforth just east of Pape.

This intriguing Japanese restaurant taking over the space that was formerly The Roxton will offer seasonal cuisine, which, one must reasonably presume, will include seafood (a "skippa" is a captain of the high seas) on Harbord St.

Proclaiming to be Toronto's first authentic Syrian resto-cafe, this upcoming spot on Queen West will make traditional Syrian street food like manaeesh (Levantine flatbread) and knafeh (a sweet cheese pastry), and I can't wait to try it.