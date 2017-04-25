This is what's going to replace Origin Restaurant

Nearly six months after closing, the original Origin space on King Street East will get a new lease on life. That's because chef Claudio Aprile (who was behind Origin) will open a new restaurant called Copetin.

Aprile, who has appeared as a judge on MasterChef Canada, got the name for his newest venture from his mother who suggested "Copetin, a Latin-American word meaning 'drop-in, aperitif, community and social,'" according to a news release.

I'm very excited to introduce my new restaurant & bar, Copetin. @CopetinTO pic.twitter.com/rY3SqgS9qR — Claudio Aprile (@claudioaprile) April 25, 2017

Copetin will open in June, and it'll apparently serve an eclectic menu for lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends. It'll feature a patio as well as a chef's counter where diners can watch the magic happen in the kitchen.

Origins two other locations shut down in 2014 and 2016.