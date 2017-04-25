Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 22 hours ago
origin toronto

This is what's going to replace Origin Restaurant

Nearly six months after closing, the original Origin space on King Street East will get a new lease on life. That's because chef Claudio Aprile (who was behind Origin) will open a new restaurant called Copetin.

Aprile, who has appeared as a judge on MasterChef Canada, got the name for his newest venture from his mother who suggested "Copetin, a Latin-American word meaning 'drop-in, aperitif, community and social,'" according to a news release.

Copetin will open in June, and it'll apparently serve an eclectic menu for lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends. It'll feature a patio as well as a chef's counter where diners can watch the magic happen in the kitchen.

Origins two other locations shut down in 2014 and 2016.

Jesse Milns

