Origin restaurant closing its original location

Toronto's restaurant scene is always shifting and changing as new places continue to open and close - that means we often have to say goodbye to old favourites.

This month, we'll bid adieu to Origin. Chef and owner Claudio Aprile announced on Twitter that he'd be shutting down his King Street East eatery after January 21. Apparently, he's moving onto a new, yet-to-be-announced project.

Hey friends of Origin! It's been an amazing 7 yrs! I'm working on a new exciting project. You have until Jan 21 to enjoy @origintoronto. — Claudio Aprile (@claudioaprile) January 8, 2017

Origin opened its original location seven years ago. At one point there were also locations in Liberty Village and Bayview Village shopping centre, but they closed in 2014 and 2016 respectively.