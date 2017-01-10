Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
origin toronto

Origin restaurant closing its original location

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's restaurant scene is always shifting and changing as new places continue to open and close - that means we often have to say goodbye to old favourites.

This month, we'll bid adieu to Origin. Chef and owner Claudio Aprile announced on Twitter that he'd be shutting down his King Street East eatery after January 21. Apparently, he's moving onto a new, yet-to-be-announced project.

Origin opened its original location seven years ago. At one point there were also locations in Liberty Village and Bayview Village shopping centre, but they closed in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Lead photo by

Jen Laceda

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Origin restaurant closing its original location

Shake Shack is coming to Toronto

Starbucks is keeping its boozy Evenings menu in Toronto

20 restaurants to eat at during Winterlicious 2017

Hopgood's Foodliner is closing

Toronto bars fight sexual harassment with drink coasters

This Week on DineSafe: Tacorrito, Java Joe's, Dough Bakeshop, Sandy's Restaurant

The enduring appeal of secret bars in Toronto