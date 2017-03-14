Casa Loma is getting a huge steakhouse

Toronto's only castle has become quite the destination over the past few years.

Sure, Casa Loma has been a popular wedding venue for a while now. But the over-the-top tourist attraction also plays host to multiple escape games and a Christmas light festival (and contraband reindeer) and has also transformed into a haunted house.

Back in 2013, Liberty Entertainment Group floated the idea of turning part of Casa Loma into a restaurant. One year later, it announced it'd be opening a steakhouse on site.

Now, it looks like these plans are finally coming to fruition because Liberty Entertainment Group's starting to advertise Blue Blood Steakhouse, which will be located at 1 Austin Terrace (or at Casa Loma).

Previous reports have said Blue Blood would include 140 seats inside, plus a 120-seat patio.

Liberty Entertainment Group has not yet provided an opening date but is expected later this year.