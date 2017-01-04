Casa Loma gets in trouble for its holiday reindeer

Christmas may have come and gone, but Casa Loma's still celebrating, probably because school doesn't start again until next week. But things might now be a little less festive at Toronto's famous castle - and not only because it's January.

Reindeer were on site as part of Casa Loma's ongoing When You Wish Upon A Star winter wonderland event. However, according to CBC News, the reindeer, which were there since December 29, have to be removed.

After receiving complaints about the reindeer, the city's animal service department reportedly charged Tiger Paw Exotics, the reindeers' owner on December 30. The company apparently violated the prohibited animal section of Toronto's municipal code - it says you can't keep certain animals, including reindeer, in the city.

If you were hoping to see Rudolph and friends in Toronto, you might have to wait and scan the skies next Christmas.