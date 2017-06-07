Toronto is getting a new rooftop tiki bar

It's finally heating up in Toronto, meaning patio season is upon us. Thankfully, this city is flush with options if you're looking to eat, drink, or lounge around in the great outdoors.

Those on the city's east side will be happy to note that even though McGugan's at Gerrard and Jones closed, it'll soon be transformed into Chula, a Mexican restaurant with not one, but two tiki bars including one on a rooftop patio.

Adam Dolley, who runs Loaded Pierogi, posted an announcement about his latest project on Facebook, writing that it would open in the first week of July. Dolley has yet to provide us with further details, but two patios always sounds like a good idea.